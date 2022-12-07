Joint Statement on the United States-Kazakhstan Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue

MEDIA NOTE

OFFICE OF THE SPOKESPERSON

DECEMBER 6, 2022

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and the Republic of Kazakhstan on the occasion of the annual United States-Kazakhstan Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue.

Begin Text:

On December 5, 2022, Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu welcomed First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov and a Kazakhstani delegation to Washington for the annual United States-Kazakhstan Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue (ESPD). The U.S.-Kazakhstan ESPD was established as an annual platform to discuss bilateral and regional issues and advance shared priorities.

Building on the strength of 30 years of diplomatic relations, the U.S. and Kazakhstani delegations discussed regional geopolitical issues, global nonproliferation efforts, counterterrorism and other security cooperation, the diversification of energy and trade infrastructure, climate change and the environment, education, and the importance of respect for human rights. The Kazakhstani side highlighted the need to establish permanent normal trade relations between the two countries. Assistant Secretary Lu also reaffirmed unwavering U.S. support for Kazakhstan’s independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty.

First Deputy Foreign Minister Umarov underscored Kazakhstan’s commitment to implementing the reform agenda. The United States reiterated its strong support for Kazakhstan’s economic, political, and social reforms which would have far-reaching benefits for the people of Kazakhstan.

Both leaders affirmed the importance of the Dialogue and the intention to hold the next ESPD in 2023. The two sides also discussed the importance of continued high-level visits over the next year.

End Text.

By U.S. Mission Kazakhstan | 7 December, 2022 | Topics: News, U.S. & Kazakhstan