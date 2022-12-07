RFID Sensor Market Size and Business Planning, Innovations to Achieve Modest Growth through 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing penetration of RFID technology in various industries, the RFID Sensor Market is likely to witness high growth in coming years.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global RFID Sensor Market size is anticipated to surpass $10.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. RFID is a technology that identifies the present location of targets like vehicles, items in a manufacturing plant, equipment, or a person. RFID tags are attached to objects and in most RFID, fixed reference points receive wireless signals from tags to determine their location using Automatic identification and data capture. Driven by lower prices of radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags, proliferation of IoT and increasing penetration of RFID technology in various industries, the RFID Sensor Market is likely to witness high growth in coming years. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the RFID Sensor Market highlights the following areas –

• RFID prices have exhibited decline in the recent years and are expected to drop in the next few years. Drop in prices has resulted in increased adoption of RFID systems as customers overcome their price sensitivity.

• The APAC market had exhibited low adoption due to the high price sensitivity and lack of awareness regarding the RFID products. The growing applications of IoT and efficiency of RFID have resulted in increased awareness.

• RFID has evolved over the years and now caters to new applications in fields such as sports, retail, and livestock management.

Segmental Analysis:

• By End Use Industry - Vehicle tracking is an application in which the location of a vehicle is tracked using various tracking technologies in particular RFID based RTLS solutions which offer real time intelligence through Automatic identification and data capture. In fleet tracking, the data of each individual vehicle is collected to track complete fleet location data.

• By Technology - Active RFID is set to dominate the market for RFID. Active RFID systems are used to continuously transmit the location information of the asset. Active RFID devices consist of an active tag and a reader.

• By Geography - Based on geography, the report has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. Developed countries in North America and Europe account for a major share of the total market with 34.8% and 29.7% in 2020, followed by the APAC region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the RFID Sensor Industry are -

1. Impinj

2. NXP Semiconductors

3. Alien Technology

4. Avery Dennison

5. Smatrac

