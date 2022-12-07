Digital marketing and automation advisors Awareness Strategies (1 403-259-2490) are expanding their tech integration and business streamlining services with the Canadian Digital Adoption Program, a strategy that helps SMEs anywhere in the country increase overall business efficiencies in support of their three - five-year plans.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2022) - Recognizing that streamlining internal efficiencies is critical to business growth and success, Awareness Strategies expanded its services to give Canadian SMEs the digital tools they need to leverage untapped markets, increase internal efficiencies, and reduce problems that often accompany disjointed IT systems.

More information is available at https://www.awarenessstrategies.com/digital-adoption-roadmap

Canada Digital Adoption Program Advisor Awareness Strategies Expands Services

According to a report from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, an average of 23,400 businesses were created between 2014-2018, and 21,550 disappeared. To stave off further commercial losses the Canadian Government introduced the Canadian Digital Adoption Program. As a certified digital adoption advisor, Awareness Strategies now offers new services commensurate with these action plans to help SMEs implement the technologies needed to achieve their business goals.

Companies in the $1-20 million bracket are eligible for a government grant that can cover up to 90% of their digital technology expenses up to a maximum of $15,000. As a Canadian Digital Adoption provider, Awareness Strategies' recent expansion makes otherwise pricey tech expertise accessible.

Research shows many companies waste valuable time and money trying to generate a profit without first developing a plan. Awareness Strategies can now work in tandem with its clients to develop what's called a Digital Adoption Roadmap - a plan rooted in specific, measurable, actionable, relevant and time-bound (SMART) goals that puts technology to its best use.

Services from the company's expanded range include web design, CRM configurations, e-comm strategies, email marketing, marketing automation and social media marketing, depending on company objectives. Businesses in the digital sector, for example, will require different technologies than a brick-and-mortar company.

Experts in IT and business strategy across all sectors, Awareness Strategies ensures its clients have the right technology in place to automate marketing, sales, customer acquisition, fulfilment, and more. Weekly check-in calls and quarterly meetings help keep clients on track.

A company spokesperson says, "The Boost Your Business Technology grant available through the Canadian government helps registered small and medium-sized enterprises succeed and scale. This grant tops out at $15,000. Connect with us and see how easy it is to optimize your business performances without blowing your company budget."

With its recent expansion, Awareness Strategies helps Canadian SMEs streamline processes to optimize performance. Their digital adoption services provide the solutions-oriented roadmap companies need to leverage technology and drive sustainable growth.

