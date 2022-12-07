Brenda O'Berry's newly released "A Touch of Heaven: An Ultimate Gift" is a touching Christmas tale that will tug at the heartstrings

"A Touch of Heaven: An Ultimate Gift" from Christian Faith Publishing author Brenda O'Berry is an engaging story of the unexpected that will warm the heart as the Christmas season approaches.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Touch of Heaven: An Ultimate Gift": an enjoyable novella that packs a big message into a captivating short story. "A Touch of Heaven: An Ultimate Gift" is the creation of published author Brenda O'Berry, a dedicated mother of three and freelance journalist.

O'Berry shares, "Frozen in awe at the appearance of strangers who seemed to come through a portal from heaven, and the only proof of the visitation was the miracles they left behind.

"A mesmerizing simple story inspired in a local nursing home in southeast Georgia at a time when faith for miracles seems to be at its highest. The vision found its place on the page to share with the young and seniors alike. A Touch of Heaven will become the most compelling short story in many libraries to inspire generations to hope and believe for the unexpected. Although the place and holiday may detour your interest, the body of the story is the most amazing of all dreams and visions.

"In BayCrest, just before Christmas, residents and employees received a much-needed surprise. More than lotions, fragrant hand soaps or fruit, and lap shawls: a life-changing experience no one would have expected.

"A Touch of Heaven has been written under the strongest inspiration thus far. A Touch of Heaven: An Ultimate Gift came alive while many looked on."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda O'Berry's new book brings a story of faith, family, and the unexpected to life for readers of any background to enjoy.

O'Berry shares in hopes of providing an impactful short story that celebrates the power of faith.

Consumers can purchase "A Touch of Heaven: An Ultimate Gift" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "A Touch of Heaven: An Ultimate Gift," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing