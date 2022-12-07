Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,950 in the last 365 days.

Latricia M. Peter's newly released "I Survived: Crippled by the hands of molestation" is a heartfelt message to others who have experienced sexual abuse

"I Survived: Crippled by the hands of molestation" from Christian Faith Publishing author Latricia M. Peter is an encouraging message of God's love for those who find themselves tethered to the long-reaching effects of abuse.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Survived: Crippled by the hands of molestation": a deeply personal and emotionally charged message of hope. "I Survived: Crippled by the hands of molestation" is the creation of published author Latricia M. Peter.

Peter shares, "Crippled by the Hands of Molestation crippled me spiritually, emotionally, and physically. Spiritually, I doubted God's love for me. Emotionally, I felt depressed. Physically, I felt suicidal. God Yah healed me from the lies of Satan. I am a walking testimony."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Latricia M. Peter's new book provides readers with an intimate look into the author's personal and spiritual journey of healing through God's light.

Peter shares in hopes of offering an encouraging hand to others who have faced similar tragedy so they too can find peace and fulfillment through God.

Consumers can purchase "I Survived: Crippled by the hands of molestation" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "I Survived: Crippled by the hands of molestation," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Latricia M. Peter's newly released "I Survived: Crippled by the hands of molestation" is a heartfelt message to others who have experienced sexual abuse

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.