Latricia M. Peter's newly released "I Survived: Crippled by the hands of molestation" is a heartfelt message to others who have experienced sexual abuse

"I Survived: Crippled by the hands of molestation" from Christian Faith Publishing author Latricia M. Peter is an encouraging message of God's love for those who find themselves tethered to the long-reaching effects of abuse.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Survived: Crippled by the hands of molestation": a deeply personal and emotionally charged message of hope. "I Survived: Crippled by the hands of molestation" is the creation of published author Latricia M. Peter.

Peter shares, "Crippled by the Hands of Molestation crippled me spiritually, emotionally, and physically. Spiritually, I doubted God's love for me. Emotionally, I felt depressed. Physically, I felt suicidal. God Yah healed me from the lies of Satan. I am a walking testimony."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Latricia M. Peter's new book provides readers with an intimate look into the author's personal and spiritual journey of healing through God's light.

Peter shares in hopes of offering an encouraging hand to others who have faced similar tragedy so they too can find peace and fulfillment through God.

