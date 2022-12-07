Author Surayyah Muhammad's new book "Little Prayers" is a collection of poetry and short stories that talk about love, hate, grief, and family.

Recent release "Little Prayers" from Page Publishing author Surayyah Muhammad explores the complex sides of growth and gratitude inside of grief and the strength it takes to get back up again.

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Surayyah Muhammad, a youth poet based in Miami, Florida, has completed her new book "Little Prayers": a collection of raw and emotional poems that tackle the realities of grief in a deeply meaningful way.

Author Surayyah Muhammad regularly attends open mics and poetry workshops to strengthen her craft. She is an avid reader and has more books than she could ever read. Surayyah is an upcoming filmmaker and currently has a few projects in the works. She has worked on several film sets as both a production assistant and a screenwriter.

Surayyah Muhammad's profound work includes poems such as "If I Die Tonight," "A Praise Song," "Thrift-Store Lines," "Origin Story (Rebirth)," "The Autopsy of a Name (after Kofi Dadzie)," "I'm Not Finished," "An Elegy in Your Arms," "Ode to the Broken Boy," "On Gratitude," "For Lack of A Better Word; Daddy Issue," "A Dream in Two Parts," "Self-Awareness," "Mental Health Bars (after Ebony Stewart)," and many more.

Published by Page Publishing, Surayyah Muhammad's powerful poems let readers into her world as she shares her innermost thoughts through her grieving process.

Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase "Little Prayers" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

