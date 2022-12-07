Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,006 in the last 365 days.

Author Surayyah Muhammad's new book "Little Prayers" is a collection of poetry and short stories that talk about love, hate, grief, and family.

Recent release "Little Prayers" from Page Publishing author Surayyah Muhammad explores the complex sides of growth and gratitude inside of grief and the strength it takes to get back up again.

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Surayyah Muhammad, a youth poet based in Miami, Florida, has completed her new book "Little Prayers": a collection of raw and emotional poems that tackle the realities of grief in a deeply meaningful way.

Author Surayyah Muhammad regularly attends open mics and poetry workshops to strengthen her craft. She is an avid reader and has more books than she could ever read. Surayyah is an upcoming filmmaker and currently has a few projects in the works. She has worked on several film sets as both a production assistant and a screenwriter.

Surayyah Muhammad's profound work includes poems such as "If I Die Tonight," "A Praise Song," "Thrift-Store Lines," "Origin Story (Rebirth)," "The Autopsy of a Name (after Kofi Dadzie)," "I'm Not Finished," "An Elegy in Your Arms," "Ode to the Broken Boy," "On Gratitude," "For Lack of A Better Word; Daddy Issue," "A Dream in Two Parts," "Self-Awareness," "Mental Health Bars (after Ebony Stewart)," and many more.

Published by Page Publishing, Surayyah Muhammad's powerful poems let readers into her world as she shares her innermost thoughts through her grieving process.

Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase "Little Prayers" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

 

 

 

 

SOURCE Page Publishing

You just read:

Author Surayyah Muhammad's new book "Little Prayers" is a collection of poetry and short stories that talk about love, hate, grief, and family.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.