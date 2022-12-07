Lara Rian's newly released "How to Be a Happy Hooman: A Dog's Way of Life" is a charming ABC work that offers insightful life lessons from a unique perspective

"How to Be a Happy Hooman: A Dog's Way of Life" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lara Rian is a fun and engaging juvenile fiction that provides readers with a variety of helpful lessons on faith, family, and positive social attributes.

"How to Be a Happy Hooman: A Dog's Way of Life": an encouraging opportunity for discussion between children and adults. "How to Be a Happy Hooman: A Dog's Way of Life" is the creation of published author Lara Rian, a college student living in Southern California with her family and beloved pet, Bella.

Rian shares, "How we are raised partly has to do with how our future will turn out. This book not only teaches children new vocabulary they can grow with, but it also teaches them new and worthwhile characteristics they should adopt to become better human beings.

"We learn from our parents, teachers, and our surroundings, but it's a treasure to learn from something that cannot speak but rather show us through their character.

"I've learned so much from my pet since she came into my life a little over a year ago. The act of forgiveness, honesty, and kindness are only a few that are now more prominent attributes in my life. I'm sure many other pet owners can agree that their four-legged friends have made them into better and happier people.

"Our youth are very vulnerable, but they are also our future leaders. We need to teach them early on characteristics that will help them succeed in life. This isn't your average A–Z playbook. This book builds character, and character builds success."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lara Rian's new book will entertain while imparting motivating life lessons that will hold true throughout one's life.

Rian draws from her own experiences and observations to bring young readers a positive and motivating reading experience.

