K. K. McKenny's newly released "The Masterpiece Matrix" is a powerful story of finding a personal and meaningful relationship with the Lord Jesus

"The Masterpiece Matrix": a compelling biblical fiction. "The Masterpiece Matrix" is the creation of published author K. K. McKenny, a dedicated husband and servant of Jesus.

McKenny shares, "'Jimmy's story is a great reminder that God desires to use yielded human vessels in the spiritual warfare that surrounds us, and that there is joy to be had in that service' – John G.

"When religion fails to give you peace, what can help? Is peace even possible in this life?

"This premier book in the Chosen to Serve series: The Masterpiece Matrix, introduces Jimmy Westbrook, a Servant of Jesus. Like Phillip, who 'found himself at Azotus' in Acts 8:40, Jimmy finds himself in Little Rock, in the middle of the night.

"By experience he knows it is of the Lord's doing, but he has no clue as to why. Within an hour he is arrested and delivered to jail, where he finds the Lord's will in ministering to Steve Davis, the jail chaplain.

"Steve knows all about religion, but Jimmy has been sent to show him what a personal relationship with Jesus really is. The Lord is knocking on the door of Steve's heart and soul – but will he open and invite his Savior in?

"'I've read it four times and am still finding more treasures.' – Joyce M."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K. K. McKenny's new book will challenge and encourage readers in their faith as they explore the journey of Jimmy and Steve.

McKenny brings a cast of affable characters and a message of faith to life within the pages of this encouraging fiction.

