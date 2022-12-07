Adam E. Oblad's newly released "I am the Bright and Morning Star" is a fascinating juvenile work that explores the importance of the planet Venus

"I am the Bright and Morning Star" from Christian Faith Publishing author Adam E. Oblad is an enjoyable study of the importance and connections between key Christian components of faith and Venus.

Oblad shares, "Have you ever wondered why Venus is so bright and beautiful? Ever wondered why there are times when Venus rises before the sun in the morning sky and other times when Venus sets in the evening sky after sunset?

"I am the Bright and Morning Star" is the creation of published author Adam E. Oblad, a dedicated husband and father who graduated from UVU with a degree in aviation management and flight technology.

Oblad shares, "Have you ever wondered why Venus is so bright and beautiful? Ever wondered why there are times when Venus rises before the sun in the morning sky and other times when Venus sets in the evening sky after sunset?

"Venus is known as the morning star even though Venus is not a star at all. Venus is a special planet, and the orbit that Venus follows around the Sun was designed in the beginning by Jesus, for His specific purpose. As the second planet closest to our Sun, Venus is a relatively close neighbor to Earth.

"To learn more about this special planet and what Jesus had in mind when He sent Venus flying through space, you will want to read this book. Once again, the author shares relevant lessons from the scriptures while teaching important truths."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adam E. Oblad's new book brings a compelling narrative to life filled with important facts about a marvel of the universe.

Oblad brings readers an engaging study that will captivate the imagination and encourage a lifelong love of God's creation.

