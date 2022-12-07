Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,697 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,945 in the last 365 days.

Adam E. Oblad's newly released "I am the Bright and Morning Star" is a fascinating juvenile work that explores the importance of the planet Venus

"I am the Bright and Morning Star" from Christian Faith Publishing author Adam E. Oblad is an enjoyable study of the importance and connections between key Christian components of faith and Venus.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I am the Bright and Morning Star": a unique and entertaining work that helps young readers learn more about the majesty of creation. "I am the Bright and Morning Star" is the creation of published author Adam E. Oblad, a dedicated husband and father who graduated from UVU with a degree in aviation management and flight technology.

Oblad shares, "Have you ever wondered why Venus is so bright and beautiful? Ever wondered why there are times when Venus rises before the sun in the morning sky and other times when Venus sets in the evening sky after sunset?

"Venus is known as the morning star even though Venus is not a star at all. Venus is a special planet, and the orbit that Venus follows around the Sun was designed in the beginning by Jesus, for His specific purpose. As the second planet closest to our Sun, Venus is a relatively close neighbor to Earth.

"To learn more about this special planet and what Jesus had in mind when He sent Venus flying through space, you will want to read this book. Once again, the author shares relevant lessons from the scriptures while teaching important truths."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adam E. Oblad's new book brings a compelling narrative to life filled with important facts about a marvel of the universe.

Oblad brings readers an engaging study that will captivate the imagination and encourage a lifelong love of God's creation.

Consumers can purchase "I am the Bright and Morning Star" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "I am the Bright and Morning Star," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Adam E. Oblad's newly released "I am the Bright and Morning Star" is a fascinating juvenile work that explores the importance of the planet Venus

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.