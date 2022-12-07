Vickie L. Gardner's new book "Darby's Polka Dots and Pretties" is a whimsical, fantasy-filled children's book that serves as a tribute to mothers and all that they do

Recent release "Darby's Polka Dots and Pretties" from Page Publishing author Vickie L. Gardner is the newest installment in her "The Adventures of Darby" series. It follows Darby as he sets out to pick pretties for the Festival of Pretties in honor of his mother and the other village mothers, but when Darby goes off the main path, he finds a new type of pretty that he's never seen before.

LITTLETON, Colo., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vickie L. Gardner, an accomplished author and three-time graduate of the Institute of Children's Literature, has completed her new book "Darby's Polka Dots and Pretties": a fun and fantastical story about what happens when Darby strays from the main trail picking pretties for his mom and how moms are always there to help.

"Wanting to make his mother the best wrap of pretties he has ever given her," says author Vickie L. Gardner, "Darby picks a few of the glowing pretties and puts them into the wrap with the pink and purple pretties from the meadow. Darby returns to the village a changed m'ite. What happens next leads Darby to find confidence in himself and be proud of the small differences in who he is."

Published by Page Publishing, Vickie L. Gardner's delightful tale begins on the day of the Festival of the Pretties. Pretties are like flowers, and every year all the children pick a bouquet of pretties for their mothers to present at the festival. This is Darby's favorite day of the year, and he excitedly sets out to pick the best bouquet for his mother.

When he comes across a type of pretty that he's never seen before, he excitedly picks them. Unbeknownst to him, the special pretties are turning him green and polka-dotty! Can his mom heal him in time for the festival? Find out inside the enchanting pages of "Darby's Polka Dots and Pretties."

