Author Karen Wehrle's new book "I'm a Little Green Frog" is a wonderful and interactive poem about a small frog as he searches for lunch that encourages participation.

Recent release "I'm a Little Green Frog" from Page Publishing author Karen Wehrle is an engaging poem that follows a day in the life of a hungry frog who spots his next meal. Written in a way that encourages young readers to learn about rhyming and rhythm, Wehrle presents a fun and exciting educational tool that adults and young readers alike can enjoy together.

BARTOW, Fla., Dec. 07, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Karen Wehrle, a loving mother with degrees in elementary education who works as a substitute teacher, a tutor, and a school aide, has completed her new book "I'm a Little Green Frog": a charming poem about a hungry frog that encourages practicing rhythm for young readers.

"'I'm a Little Green Frog' is a poem for preschool children which has a cadence to it when it is read aloud," writes Wehrle. "The reader should put emphasis on the words in bold print. This will create a rhythm."

Wehrle continues, "Practicing the qualities of rhythm and rhyming are certainly good exercises for young children as they grow through their early years, and watching the children perform is surely delightful for adults as well."

Published by Page Publishing, Karen Wehrle's poem is the perfect tool for parents and guardians to connect with younger readers and foster a love of poetry and reading. With delightful rhymes and a simple rhythm to capture the attention of readers of all ages, "I'm a Little Green Frog" is an enthralling tale that many will want to revisit over and over again.

Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "I'm a Little Green Frog" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing