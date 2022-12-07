Debra Culver's newly released "Glimmer" is a charming children's tale that celebrates the beauty and importance within that one cannot see

"Glimmer" from Christian Faith Publishing author Debra Culver is an uplifting message that encourages young believers in the pursuit of learning to trust in God's plan and celebrate one's own purpose.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Glimmer": a charming narrative best shared with the whole family. "Glimmer" is the creation of published author Debra Culver, a native of Southern California who resides in Yorba Linda, California, with her husband, Bill. She is the mother of three adult children: twin boys Nicolas and Travis, daughter Kelsey, daughter-in-law Maegan, and grandchildren Jackson and Charlotte.

Culver shares, "Glimmer is the story of a seemingly ordinary star set in a vast galaxy. He is unhappy with his plain characteristics and often compares himself to other stars who are bigger, brighter, and more perfectly shaped than him.

"He goes to God and asks Him to make him a standout star—one who would be noticed by the Earth. God gently reminds Glimmer that he is perfect the way he is. Not satisfied with God's answer, Glimmer goes to Him once more and asks to be brilliant and noticeable. Again, God firmly conveys to Glimmer that he was made with God's own hands and placed in the perfect spot in the universe. Still dissatisfied, Glimmer goes to God a third time and makes a final request to be special.

"This time, God answers his request; and through a grand and insightful event, Glimmer realizes that God was right.

"It is through this majestic event that Glimmer comes to understand that each person is unique and specially made. He also realizes that God has a plan, place, and purpose for everyone even when they cannot see it with their eyes. He finds that these truths need to be believed and understood by the heart."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debra Culver's new book will delight and entertain while imparting an important lesson of faith.

Culver shares in hopes of encouraging readers on their path to self-discovery, confidence in their faith, and trusting in God's plan.

Consumers can purchase "Glimmer" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Glimmer," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

