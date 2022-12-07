Eduardo D'Angel Vallecillo's newly released "Her: A Book for Women: Seeing Your Self-Worth through the Eyes of God, Not Man" is a discussion of the unique value of women

"Her: A Book for Women: Seeing Your Self-Worth through the Eyes of God, Not Man" from Christian Faith Publishing author Eduardo D'Angel Vallecillo is an engaging exploration of what being a woman of God entails.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Her: A Book for Women: Seeing Your Self-Worth through the Eyes of God, Not Man": a thoughtful discussion of female value and respect. "Her: A Book for Women: Seeing Your Self-Worth through the Eyes of God, Not Man" is the creation of published author Eduardo D'Angel Vallecillo, who was born in El Paso, Texas, and then lived in Juarez, Mexico, until the age of eleven. He is a father to six beloved children.

Vallecillo shares, "This book is for every woman in the world with no exceptions of color, shape, size, race, or religion, for every woman was created with the same love God's love.

"I hope this book gives you a little bit of guidance, comfort, and a sprinkle of wisdom. You are wonderfully and perfectly made by the hand of God.

"'I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well' (Psalm 139:14).

"You are beautiful in His sight no man could add any value to you because you are worth far more than rubies.

"'She is more precious than rubies; nothing you desire can compare with her' (Proverbs 3:15).

"May the Lord enlighten your understanding to help you see how unique you were created to be. No matter what you might think of yourself nor what others might have said contrary to God's Word, in all reality, you were created in God's image. Believe only in what God's Word says about you nothing else matters. Opinions of people could destroy and mislead you, but God's Word is truth and will lead you to great victories and a beautiful future. Trust in God's timing. Ecclesiastes 3:11 (NIV) says, 'He has made everything beautiful in its time.' God desires to give you nothing but the best if you believe it declare these scriptures over yourself. Psalm 103:5 (NIV) says, 'He fills my life with good things.' No matter what, trust God. Proverbs 3:5–6 (NIV) says, 'Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your path straight.' People will let you down and disappoint you, but remember, God will never leave you; He will bless you if you walk hand in hand with Him. He loves you so much and desires an intimate relationship with you.

"The 1 Corinthians 1:9 (NIV) says, 'God, who has called you into fellowship with His Son Jesus Christ our Lord, is faithful.' He is faithful!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eduardo D'Angel Vallecillo's new book is an encouraging discussion of the author's views on female value.

Vallecillo writes in hopes of inspiring women everywhere in their faith and acceptance of their true worth.

