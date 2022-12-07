Latea M Newhouse & Richard K Newhouse Jr.'s newly released "Evolve (From Pain to Purpose)" is an interactive opportunity for growth and development.

"Evolve (From Pain to Purpose)" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Latea M Newhouse & Richard K Newhouse Jr. is a thoughtful discussion of overcoming life's challenges to live in glory through God's love.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Evolve (From Pain to Purpose)": a heartfelt message of hope. "Evolve (From Pain to Purpose)" is the creation of published authors Latea M Newhouse & Richard K Newhouse Jr., a husband-and-wife team who own Latea's Epiphany and King Scoot's Epiphany.

Latea M Newhouse & Richard K Newhouse Jr. share, "This book is a reconnected love story formed out of hurt, love, growth, and patience. God used our most difficult and most amazing life experiences together as husband and wife, as well as our lives before we met, to create a testimony of his loving kindness, forgiveness, endurance, resilience, and rebuilding to give hope to others. This is how we evolve to being the powerful couple of all time (PCOAT)."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Latea M Newhouse & Richard K Newhouse Jr.'s new book celebrates human connection, God's love, and the power of keeping the faith.

With helpful perspective from both Latea and Richard, readers of any background can find encouraging insight into living a life of fulfillment through Christ.

