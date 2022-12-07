Linda Ross's newly released "Growing in the Light" is a collection of five short stories that encourage readers to keep the faith and never give up

"Growing in the Light" from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda Ross is an enjoyable arrangement of inspiring short stories that will leave readers with a lasting sense of God's love.

Ross shares, "Growing in the Light is a book that is composed of stories of faith, endurance, and obedience, learning to never give up, no matter the longevity of the circumstance. Each short story will captivate you into reflecting how the Lord will come through difficult events, leaving you with a surety that his love is never failing. Each story is based on different life experiences—giving us perspectives on faith, endurance, and restoration.

"Life does not always bow to our desires. If you are a prodigal son or daughter, remember that your father in heaven is waiting with open arms for your return. Even when we find ourselves in the direst circumstances and all hope and assurance have faded, God is there to comfort, heal and, deliver our hearts into life again. Each time we heed to the call of obedience, we come closer to the abundance of our faith walk in him.

"Remember, never give up!"

