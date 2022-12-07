New transformational fable shares a blueprint on how to live a life of happiness, success, fulfilment and freedom

Debuting author Anton Broers announces the publication of 'The Robot Who Became A Human'

BERGEN, Netherlands, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anton Broers marks his publishing debut with the release of "The Robot Who Became A Human" (published by Balboa Press), a transformational fable that shows readers how to break free from the invisible prison they are trapped in and unlock a life of happiness, success, fulfilment, and freedom.

The story follows Dax, a young student sent to meet modern-day sages around the world to extract the deep wisdom of life. Dax soon realizes that he is led by the mindset he unconsciously acquired. He is not free; he lives a robotic life. Under the loving guidance of Rama, Dax discovers what causes suffering and stress. He makes Dax' learning practical, simple, and entertaining as he delivers the wisdom lessons through the life stories and lessons of other students and his own, and his ever-loving, supportive and clear guidance on whatever questions and doubts Dax raises. In the end, Dax learns how to develop a wisdom mindset and what it takes to become the author of his own life story.

Based on the author's personal journey of awakening, "The Robot Who Became A Human" reveals practical and powerful wisdom that helps readers rediscover their own inner power. It is a go-to guide on how to be happy, successful, fulfilled, and free in life, relationships, and work.

"Today, the world is facing a mental health tsunami. People's biggest enemies are stress, anxiety, and depression. This means people live unhappy lives. They have unfulfilling relationships. They are working in jobs that don't bring satisfaction. People feel the daily pressure of a world changing at hyper speed," Broers state. "At such time, my book brings clarity, solutions, and strategies that people everywhere can use to find inner peace, happiness, and fulfilment in their lives, relationships, and careers."

To purchase a copy of the book, visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/839400-the-robot-who-became-a-human.

"The Robot Who Became A Human"

By Anton Broers

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 294 pages | ISBN 9798765231449

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 294 pages | ISBN 9798765231432

E-Book | 294 pages | ISBN 9798765231456

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Anton Broers is a leading European trainer and coach in Mind Mastery. Together with his wife Cate, he founded Mind ur Life with the objective to inspire children, adults, and businesses to live happy and successful lives. Broers was born and raised in the Netherlands. He holds a master's degree in business economics from Erasmus University Rotterdam. He was a senior leader in energy company Shell. During his 25 years with the company, he lived and worked in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Since his early 20s, he has been a keen student of life and an avid reader of inspirational books. His learning accelerated when he was living in Singapore. Broers realized that guidance from a living teacher is required to create bigger positive impact from wisdom inspiration in his life. He sought a unique teacher and found Vikas Malkani who has been his guru, mentor and coach since 2008. Under Vikas' loving guidance, Broers has made wisdom an integral part of his life. At the top of his business career, he came to realize that there is a lot more to the journey of life than the ordinary paths most people are walking. Soon after, he quit his corporate life and started living his life purpose. He wants to share his transformational experience with as many people as possible to inspire and teach them how to live their best lives. Thus, he decided to write "The Robot Who Became A Human."

