Author Patricia Gleichauf's new book "A Penguin's World" is a thoughtful and illuminating work offering a wealth of knowledge about an iconic species for young readers

Recent release "A Penguin's World" from Page Publishing author Patricia Gleichauf is the sixth and final volume in her award-winning Under the Sea series. Beautifully illustrated by artist Karen Staszko, this colorful children's book brings the habits of the myriad types of penguins to life for readers of all ages.

HENRIETTA, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patricia Gleichauf, a devoted advocate for children's literacy who does not miss an opportunity to read her books to students at schools and libraries, has completed her new book "A Penguin's World": an entertaining and educational work for nature lovers of all ages.

Did you know that there are 17 types of penguins in the world and only seven types live in Antarctica? This and other facts about these charming birds are what draws children to Patricia Gleichauf's books about endangered sea creatures. This is the 6th and final book in her award winning Under the Sea series. Beautifully illustrated, "A Penguin's World" is sure to delight children of all ages.

Ten types of penguins are endangered, vulnerable, or threatened. Reasons for this include global warming and contamination of our oceans with trash and plastics. Proper disposal of trash, recycling of plastics, and turning off lights when leaving a room are simple ways in which we can be good stewards for penguins.

Published by Page Publishing, Patricia Gleichauf's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any home- or school-based children's library.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "A Penguin's World" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing