Christina Lim marks her debut with the release of 'Through It All'

Follow one family as they journey through the sickness of a loved one, sexual molestation and harassment, women empowerment, love and conflict

SINGAPORE, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christine has always considered herself a strong woman. But, when her husband is diagnosed with leukemia, will she be able to pull through? Debuting author Christina Lim invites readers to find out in "Through It All" (published by Partridge Singapore).

This book is about the struggles of a mother and wife whose husband has been diagnosed with a life-threatening disease. It revolves around the conflict that arises in the family of five as a result of the diagnosis and how they overcome them. Christine is fraught with burden of family life and the pressures of work. Her husband, Jordan, finds himself in a situation of powerlessness. Their first born, Christopher, is forced into a role as the man of the house. Meanwhile, the twin sisters, Tamara and Samara, are led to deal with conflict and grief in different ways. These mélange of characters represent and cover many aspects of life. Their story touches on various facets of social and family interactions.

"I want my readers to understand the importance of every member of the family, especially the woman," the author states. "Our lives and interactions with those around us and the way we handle difficult situations are usually a reflection of our family backgrounds. It is important that my readers appreciate the struggles of women and learn the value of communication in every conflict faced, whether at home, at work or any other social environment."

"Through It All" is suitable for readers of any age and affiliation.

"Through It All"

By Christina Lim

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 122 pages | ISBN 9781543770209

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 122 pages | ISBN 9781543770186

E-Book | 122 pages | ISBN 9781543770193

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Christina Lim – CDMP has an honors degree of Bachelor of Business Studies, Certified Digital Professional. Between work and family life, she squeezes time out for her favorite pastimes — reading good (fiction) books and writing.

