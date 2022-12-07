Author Brenda L Balding releases the first volume of her 'Discovery Is' focused journal series

Embark on a self-awareness journey and discover your brain-emotion-spirit connection in this book

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New release "Discovery Is Recovery – Brain, Emotion, Spiritual Self-Reflections Through the Creative Process" (published by Balboa Press) from Brenda L Balding, who has extensive study in brain function, human relations, temperament theory, and emotional intelligence. This is the first of a series of focused journals designed to encourage self-reflection and increase self-awareness.

The creative process in this focused journal deepens the readers' inner knowing related to brain, emotion, and spirit. It uniquely combines photos, author's thoughts, quotes, and writing prompts to enhance brain, emotion, and spirit connection. The journal allows readers to document their thoughts and feelings, thereby increasing their capacity to recognize life patterns that may be running riot in their life. The reader is then encouraged to identify and resolve unwanted beliefs discovered during the journey.

"Today's society experiences upheaval and emotional disconnect." Balding states. "Walking through this journey of discovery gives readers the opportunity to identify strategies that may assist them to have a healthier brain, emotion, spirit connection as they live each day".

"Discovery Is Recovery"

By Brenda L Balding

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 124 pages | ISBN 9798765233566

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 124 pages | ISBN 9798765233559

E-Book | 124 pages | ISBN 9798765233542

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Brenda L Balding, M.A., has lived by spiritual principles most of her life, expanded by her life experiences, master's degree, and Ph.D. work. Balding resides in Northern California, where she deepens her spiritual practice through journaling, meditation, photography, EFT, and reiki. Over the past 40 years, she noticed that her photos of the natural world speak to her and others on brain, emotion, and spirit levels. She includes her images in her focused journals in the hope that they may facilitate deeper self-discovery. Choosing to show up each day with compassion, acceptance, and an open willingness to learn, and expand self-awareness enhances her inner life. Being of service adds depth and exhilaration to each day, which led to the creation of the "Discovery Is Recovery" focused journals. Balding believes that discovery leads to recovery from whatever challenges may show up. She plans to continue her self-awareness journey and encourages others to walk their own path of self-discovery.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

