Learn about Johanna Bonger, the woman who saved Van Gogh from obscurity, in new novel

Debby Beece announces publication of 'The Van Gogh Woman'

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Van Gogh Woman" (published by Archway Publishing) by Debby Beece shares a captivating story of love, passion, and genius as a woman saves a troubled artist's collection from obscurity and brings his genius to the world.

The book tells the little-known story of Johanna Bonger and the bold steps she takes to save Vincent from obscurity. It is set amid the glamour and excitement of bohemian 1890's Paris. As Theo Van Gogh's fiancée, Johanna meets his troubled brother, Vincent. When he died, Vincent had sold no paintings and was virtually unknown. Johanna goes against the accepted role of women in her time to make Vincent's art and genius known to the world.

"Everyone can relate to the story of someone struggling for equality and recognition, in this case a brilliant outsider artist and a woman fighting to make an impact in a world ruled by men," Beece says. She hopes her book helps readers find "A deeper understanding of Vincent van Gogh's struggle and a new awareness of how much his sister-in-law Johanna is responsible for his ongoing impact more than a century after his death."

"The Van Gogh Woman" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble, and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Van-Gogh-Woman-Debby-Beece/dp/1665720360.

About the Author

Debby Beece helped create new television networks that changed the landscape of cable programming. She has worked with Oxygen Media, Nickelodeon, Nick at Nite, Ha! (now Comedy Central), and Nickelodeon Movies. Beece also enjoys painting, knitting, and being active in her New York community. "The Van Gogh Woman" is the first book in an intended series about women in art.

