Debut with a difference: New book takes readers on a journey of new insights, endless possibility and sparkling potential

Dr. Denise O'Dwyer announces the release of 'Psychology with a Sparkle'

GALWAY, Ireland, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Denise O'Dwyer, aka Dr. Dee, is a chartered principal psychologist from Ireland, who wanted to write something which would be of value to the everyday person - "Someone who has an interest in learning, personal development and occupying their personal best, but perhaps doesn't wish to formally attend a psychologist." O'Dwyer's debut offering, 'Psychology with a Sparkle' (published by Archway Publishing) is a contemporary summary of thoughts, reflections, scientific research, and suggestions, to equip and empower people in the areas of their lives they most often find difficult or challenging.

The book takes readers on a journey of professional insights, personal stories, scientific research, and tips and strategies for dealing with the seemingly fixed and immovable, to sparkling fluidity. The author explains how people can overcome maladaptive thinking and behavior patterns, silence their inner critic, improve relationships, overcome imposter syndrome, and strive toward becoming their personal best — physically, emotionally, psychologically, spiritually and sartorially. She highlights how each individual's definition of success is different, and how it is up to each person to define and establish what success means, in shaping their lives and lifestyles.

O'Dwyer states, "The ability to assist and connect with people from all walks of life in an informed, meaningful way, is only as good as our willingness to acknowledge our shared humanity, struggles, and ongoing areas of personal development. Our ability to communicate this in a relatable, non-elitist manner, I believe, more readily captures the imagination of a diverse, global audience, and to this end, I have incorporated key examples from my personal and professional life, to highlight particular areas and life lessons from which I have struggled, overcome, and continue to grow each day.

The publication of "Psychology with a Sparkle" aims to inspire and assist the everyday person with everyday life, fostering hope and encouragement to break free from fears and limited belief systems, which unduly harass, slow, and halt human development.

For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/837269-psychology-with-a-sparkle

'Psychology with a Sparkle'

By Dr. Denise O'Dwyer

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 168 pages | ISBN 9781665731515

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 168 pages | ISBN 9781665731522

E-Book | 168 pages | ISBN 9781665731591

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Dr. Denise O'Dwyer, B.A.(Psych), D.B.S., MSc., D. Psych., C. Psychol. Ps.S.I. aka Dr. Dee is a chartered principal psychologist from Ireland. Her interests include positive psychology, mindfulness, well-being, spirituality, and inspiring others to become their brightest and best. As well as psychology, her background includes part-time work in the fitness and fashion industry; the lessons from which she additionally shares. Her debut book, 'Psychology with a Sparkle', is a modern-day, eclectic mix of professional and personal insights, to overcome areas of personal limitation, whilst rising to activate one's true potential and purpose. Join Dr. Dee on a journey that leads to a world of new insights and possibilities!

