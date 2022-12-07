Jennifer E. Embury releases 'Loaves of Bread: My Life as a Veterinarian'

New book goes inside the mind of a domestic violence victim and shows healing and peace can be attained by faith in Jesus Christ

LIVE OAK, Fla., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In her first book, "A Drink of Water: A Memoir about My Life with Men," Jennifer E. Embury delves into the traumatic events that took place during her childhood. She now returns into the publishing scene with the release of "Loaves of Bread: My Life as a Veterinarian" (published by Archway Publishing).

Embury shares how, despite so many obstacles, she became a successful veterinarian. She also looks back at how on November 4, 2007, she was baptized and received her first Holy Communion. About 10 days later, while she was sleeping, the Lord raised her up to the ceiling so she could not move. For about three hours, she was suspended in the air. The next morning, when she woke up, she had an insatiable hunger for the Word of God. She read every word in the Bible like it was the bread of life. After many months of study, she memorized all of Scripture.

In this memoir, Embury explores how she found success despite an interwoven cycle of child abuse, drug addiction, codependency, and domestic violence. She also shows how counseling combined with her deep relationship with Jesus Christ allowed her to heal.

"This book will appeal to those with a previous history of traumatic child abuse resulting in patterns of addiction, codependency, and domestic violence. It provides a way out when the situation seems hopeless. It goes inside the face of domestic violence as it is happening in real-time. It depicts the terror that victims encounter, but it also offers help and a way out when you feel there are no options," Embury says. When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, she answers, "There is hope, healing, and redemption and there is a way out." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/839717-loaves-of-bread

"Loaves of Bread: My Life as a Veterinarian"

By Jennifer E. Embury

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 130 pages | ISBN 9781665725644

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 130 pages | ISBN 9781665725651

E-Book | 130 pages | ISBN 9781665725637

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Jennifer E. Embury is a 1998 alumna of University of Florida's College of Veterinary Medicine. She served as assistant professor at UF's College of Medicine and is the author of numerous peer-reviewed articles concerning gene therapy and neuropathology. She recently received her Juris doctor degree from Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School. She lives in Branford, Florida.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kinds, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com

SOURCE ArchwayPublishing