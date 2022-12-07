Maria M. Hazzard's new book "The Adventures of Paul Bear" is a heartwarming children's story about the power of friendship and an unconventional found family

Recent release "The Adventures of Paul Bear" from Page Publishing author Maria M. Hazzard is a charming tale about a boy named Paul who gets separated from his mom and dad after wolves attack. He is taken in by a polar bear named Rocky and quickly becomes a part of his polar bear family. But deep down, he knows he must search for his parents one day.

LINCOLN, Del., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maria M. Hazzard, an assistant principal and former teacher who believes that reading can be an adventure, has completed her new book "The Adventures of Paul Bear": a sweet and heartfelt story about a brave little boy, his found family, and the search for his biological one.

"Paul loved his polar bear family," says author Maria M. Hazzard, "but he knew that the time had come to venture out and find his mom and dad. Was it safe? Was he brave enough? Could he make it on his own? He really didn't know, but what he did know was that adventure awaits."

Published by Page Publishing, Maria M. Hazzard's adorable tale follows a little boy named Paul. His family loves watching the polar bears play together. One day, wolves attack Paul and his family while they were out observing the polar bears, and he gets separated from his mom and dad. A friendly polar bear named Rocky rescues him and takes him in as part of his polar bear family.

After a few years of living with the polar bears, Paul knows it's time to find his mom and dad. He sets out on a treacherous journey through the arctic in search of his parents. But trouble strikes along the way, and Paul runs into a mean polar bear who sees Paul as a threat. Will he be able to convince the polar bear that he is a friend? Will Rocky come to the rescue? Find out in "The Adventures of Paul Bear."

Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Adventures of Paul Bear" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

