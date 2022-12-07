Anand Shukla's "Life is Good" is set to release on Dec 9th, 2022

Starring veteran actor Jackie Shroff, the movie will be released in Hindi and with subtitles for the international audience.

Producer Anand Shukla has announced the release date of his new Hindi movie ‘Life is Good,’ starring veteran actor Jackie Shroff. The movie will be released in Hindi, with subtitles, for the international audience on Dec 9th, 2022.

‘Life is good’ was recently in the news when the seasoned actor helped child artist Saniya Anklesaria through a difficult scene during the movie's shooting. The story of Life is Good is written by Sujit Sen, who also wrote cult movies like Saaransh and Arth.

The movie's plot revolves around Heartache, Loneliness, and Hope. With a solemn, quiet life in the picturesque hills of North India, Rameshwar is slowly feeling his world slip through his fingertips. The accountant, in the throes of a midlife crisis, has lost the person he loved the most, his mother. Her death brought his life crashing down and left him completely alone. It was as though a shadow followed him around. His solitude was only furthered by his lack of partnership.

With no wife or children, it is up to Rameshwar to figure out his next move and tackle life independently. Can he make the changes he needs to feel whole again? At first, depression takes over him. He feels as though he has nothing to live for like he is lost in the maze of life. He contemplates ending it altogether, but the universe has something else in store for him, someone to guide him through.

Mishti, a six-year-old girl, enters Remeshwar’s life with divine timing. Her amazing spirit and zest for life intrigue him as he witnesses her blossom from a young girl into a woman. But, through her aging, he realizes that their time as friends may soon be over. Mishti will likely move to America with her fiance. However, to Rameshwar, losing her is not an option. He will not stand for another close person to leave him once again. When a twist of fate strikes, Rameshwar is forced to figure out how to continue with his life and find the answer that seems right in front of him!

Speaking about his movie, Anand Shukla said, “This movie is really special to me as it reminds me of my childhood, and it will certainly do the same for millions around the country. We are extremely excited by the initial response to our songs “Palko ke plane” and “Bairi Badra” and hope that people will like the movie's simple, emotionally provoking plot. Everyone has done a fabulous job on this project, and we hope that your love will continue for this movie coming this December.”

Anand Shukla will continue the trend and tradition of the first feature, “Life is Good.” In short, a revolutionary surge of concepts to bolster the Indian Film Scene.

To book tickets for the movie Life is Good, visit the BookMyShow website.

To learn more about the movie, visit https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/movie/life-is-good.

For updates, follow the official Facebook page of Life Is Good.

Watch Life is Good, official Trailer on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-sVeVbag8k

