Manage Every Part of Life and Business with America's First Community-Driven Super App

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 7, 2022 Vezbi officially launches America's first community-driven Super App where business owners, individuals, and communities can do everything, every day, all-in-one place, algorithm-free. Following years of organic growth, Vezbi introduces a community-focused ‘everything' app built on the foundational values of accountability and transparency, with zero algorithms ‘telling' you what to do or watch. The launch release is the culmination of founder Henry Jan's continuing efforts to shape a better mobile-only online environment and experience using technology to nurture communities and small businesses.



"Vezbi has been a passion project for the past six years and is shaped by my experiences with the ‘wild west' that is today's online digital world," explains Jan. "Having an integrated and synergistic all-in-one app is really what everyone wants, especially when coupled with data privacy, no bossy algorithms, and platform-wide transparency."

Businesses and individuals have already started relying on the US-based Super App for nearly every aspect of their life and enterprise. For example, users can access restaurant menus, waitlists, event listings, and digital rewards from a growing pool of restaurants and businesses that already host their micro-apps on Vezbi.

Micro-apps are single-purpose, fast-loading apps hosted within a Super App. With micro-apps, businesses are able to launch their own app at a fraction of the cost and time to develop a traditional app, all while tapping into the user base and ecosystem of a Super App.

With the Internet still in its infancy, Vezbi plans to lead a vital movement toward a better, more civilized version - all while super powering usability. Similar to China's WeChat or Southeast Asia's Grab app, Vezbi proudly offers unparalleled functionality powered by a stalwart commitment to the following:

No algorithms

No anonymity

No data selling



In addition to further perfecting the art of the Super App, founder Jan intends to use Vezbi as a springboard for giving back. The brand's recent launch of Project Seva introduced an equity donation and partnership program for qualifying nonprofits.

About Vezbi:

Vezbi is a community-driven Super App designed to organize and consolidate all facets of life in one centralized application. All businesses, users, and agencies are welcome to join Vezbi, provided they meet the technical requirements and rules set forth in the Terms of Service and related documents. Vezbi is available on both iOS and Android. Learn more at vezbi.com .

