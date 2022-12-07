Global IVF Market Size Worth USD 5.89 Bn By 2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- Per the latest market research report published by MarketDataForecast, the global in-vitro fertilization market size is expected to value at USD 2.76 billion in 2022. Furthermore, the market is anticipated to grow 16.4% from 2022 to 2027 and be worth USD 5.89 billion by 2027.
In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a process that is used to get pregnant by preventing genetic problems for the child and helping people who are weak in fertilization. In this process, mature eggs are collected from ovaries and fertilized with sperm in the laboratory to get a fertilized egg—this fertilized egg implants in the uterus, which result in pregnancy.
The increasing success rate of IVF, increasing infertility issues, and delay in pregnancy after marriage are significant factors for market growth.
In recent years, the success rate of IVF has been about 40% among young women worldwide. This process also shows positive growth in women who are aged above 35 years. Most hospitals and clinics use advanced infrastructure for the embryo to develop outside the uterus; after development, it is transferred to the woman's uterus for further development. Along with this, decreasing side effects, flexibility in the treatment, and advantages of reducing congenital disabilities are the factor that drives the market forward.
Nowadays, fertility issues are increasing due to late marriages in both females and males. In addition, some factors such as unhealthy habits such as smoking, drinking, less exercise in daily life, having more junk food, increasing weight, and increasing work stress are the reason causing infertility.
Therefore, these people prefer IVF treatment for the birth of a baby, which is a safe process that results in demand in the market.
Increasing advanced embryo development technology and research and development supports the Reagents and media segment.
The reagents and media segment are divided into embryo culture media, cryopreservation media, sperm processing media, and ovum processing media. Embryo culture media has the highest market share due to increasing infertility issues and ovary disorders.
Manufacturing different types of instruments for IVF to get good results supports the instrument market segment.
The instrument segment is further divided into an Imaging system, sperm separation system, ovum aspiration pumps, incubators, micromanipulator system, and cryptosystems. The sperm separation segment has the highest market share. Quality sperm is the primary thing in the part of IVF process.
Increasing advanced technologies used in IVF treatment support the technology segment.
The technology segment is further divided into intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection, pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, and frozen embryo transfer. Intra cytoplasmic sperm injection segment has a high market share for increasing the success rate in the IVF procedure.
Increasing the launch of fertility centers in every area supports the end-user segment.
The end-user segment is divided into fertility and surgical centers, hospitals, research laboratories, and cryobanks. The fertility and surgical center segment has the highest market share due to increasing government and private organizations' investment in establishing clinics.
Regional Outlook of the IVF Market:
The European IVF market is in the top position in the market's demand. The Europe IVF market has valued at USD 0.98 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 2.01 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 15.4%.
The North America IVF market had a substantial market share due to the increasing number of clinics related to IVF treatment, healthcare expenditure, and awareness about IVF treatment. As a result, the North America IVF market was valued at USD 0.88 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.87 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 16.2%.
The Asia Pacific IVF market was valued at USD 0.44 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.02 by 2027 with a CAGR of 18.4%. India and China have the largest market share in this region due to the increasing number of clinics. There are nearly 460 licensed clinics in China, and the increasing number is due to the demand for IVF.
Middle East Africa and Latin America have a moderate share due to less advanced technology used in IVF treatment and a reduction in the number of clinics.
Analysis of Key Players in the IVF Market:
Most key players are combined to give better treatment for infertile couples with the help of IVF. They create advanced methods and treatments to increase the success rate of IVF procedures. In the year 2022, Oma Fertility introduced its first network of fertility clinics offering families science-forward and providing AI-informed fertility treatments, which increased the success rate of IVF. In January 2021, Merck KGaA and Royal Philips had an agreement with each other for the development of a digital solution for providing personalized treatment for fertility which includes mobile ultrasound diagnostics and more.
Some of the key players in In vitro fertilization market are Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Genea Biomedx Pty Ltd, Vitrolife AB, INVO Bioscience, Cook Group Incorporated, Cooper Surgical Inc., Esco Micro Pte Ltd, IVFtech APS, Oxford Gene Technology, Hamilton Thorne Ltd., Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Kitazato Corporation, Rocket Medical PLC, Ovascience Inc., Bayer AG, Progyny Inc., and Boston IVF.
