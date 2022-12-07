Hydrolyzed Protein Market Size to Display Upward Graph Over 2022-2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The predominant usage of the hydrolysis process is to act as a flavor enhancer, while also ramifying to modifying the allergenic properties of infant formula.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Hydrolyzed Protein Market Size is estimated to reach $5,725 million by 2027 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Hydrolyzed protein is a solution that is derived from the hydrolysis of a protein into its component’s amino acids and peptides. The common way of performing this activity is through prolonged heating with hydrochloric acid, sometimes with an enzyme such as the basic proteases. Protein hydrolysis is utilized to isolate individual amino acids. For example, tryptophane is isolated from casein, histidine from RBCs and arginine from gelatine. The predominant usage of the hydrolysis process is to act as a flavor enhancer, while also ramifying to modifying the allergenic properties of infant formula. These are some of the factors driving the market.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Hydrolyzed Protein Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in 2021, owing to a well-established food sector and the availability of advanced technologies for the processing and production of protein ingredients. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness robust growth due to an increasing inclination for dietary supplements amongst other applicative areas.

2. The growing role of protein-rich dietary supplements and functional foods along with the sectoral growth of plant-based hydrolyzed proteins are some of the recognized drivers for the market. However, scientific problems such as anxiety, asthma, attention deficit syndrome, bloating and others impede the market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Hydrolyzed Protein Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Hydrolyzed Protein Market Segment Analysis - by Source : The Hydrolyzed Protein Market based on the source can be further segmented into Animal (Dairy, Meat, Egg and Marine), Plant and Yeast. The animal segment held a dominant market share in 2021.

Hydrolyzed Protein Market Segment Analysis - by Application : The Hydrolyzed Protein Market based on the application can be further segmented into Food and Beverages, Animal Nutrition, Cosmeceuticals and Others. Food and Beverages held a dominant market share in 2021.

Hydrolyzed Protein Market Segment Analysis - by Geography : The global Hydrolyzed Protein Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Hydrolyzed Protein Industry are -

1. Cargill Inc

2. Glanbia Plc

3. Kerry Group

4. DuPont

5. Tata & Lyle

