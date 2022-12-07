Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,788 in the last 365 days.

PRESS RELEASE : 17th Asia Pacific Regional Meeting – Minister Leatinu’u Addresses an Integrated Policy Agenda to Achieve Decent Jobs Growth

SAMOA, December 7 - At the 17th Asia Pacific Regional Meeting (APRM) the Minister of Commerce Industry and Labour, Hon. Leatinu’u Wayne So’oialo was invited to be a part of a high level panel discussing an ‘Integrated Policy Agenda for a Human Centered Recovery that is Inclusive, Sustainable and Resilient’.

The High level session reflected on the necessary economic and employment policies, both at the national and regional levels, needed to promote a human-centred recovery and foster inclusive economic growth and development that can help address longstanding structural inequalities and ensure progress towards the 2030 Agenda.

As a member of the esteemed panel, Hon. Leatinu’u emphasized the importance of strong partnerships between Government and the private sector and effective tripartite dialogue. Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of the Blue Pacific platform to consolidate the specific needs and position of the Pacific Islands to magnify their voices both at the regional and international level.

Furthermore, he outlined Samoa’s commitment to community engagement and community focused economic development to ensure inclusive and sustainable development.

Samoa’s delegation is headed by the Hon. Minister and includes Chief Executive Officer MCIL, Afioga Pulotu Lyndon Chu Ling, Mrs Jennifer Fruean as sitting member of the Samoa National Tripartite Forum and Chief Executive Officer for the Chamber of Commerce, Afioga Lemauga Hobart Va’ai.

The 17th APRM continues until Friday, 9th December 2022 with the Minister scheduled to address the conference on Wednesday, 7th December 2022. 

End

You just read:

PRESS RELEASE : 17th Asia Pacific Regional Meeting – Minister Leatinu’u Addresses an Integrated Policy Agenda to Achieve Decent Jobs Growth

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.