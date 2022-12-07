PRESS RELEASE : 17th Asia Pacific Regional Meeting – Minister Leatinu’u Addresses an Integrated Policy Agenda to Achieve Decent Jobs Growth

SAMOA, December 7 - At the 17th Asia Pacific Regional Meeting (APRM) the Minister of Commerce Industry and Labour, Hon. Leatinu’u Wayne So’oialo was invited to be a part of a high level panel discussing an ‘Integrated Policy Agenda for a Human Centered Recovery that is Inclusive, Sustainable and Resilient’.

The High level session reflected on the necessary economic and employment policies, both at the national and regional levels, needed to promote a human-centred recovery and foster inclusive economic growth and development that can help address longstanding structural inequalities and ensure progress towards the 2030 Agenda.

As a member of the esteemed panel, Hon. Leatinu’u emphasized the importance of strong partnerships between Government and the private sector and effective tripartite dialogue. Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of the Blue Pacific platform to consolidate the specific needs and position of the Pacific Islands to magnify their voices both at the regional and international level.

Furthermore, he outlined Samoa’s commitment to community engagement and community focused economic development to ensure inclusive and sustainable development.

Samoa’s delegation is headed by the Hon. Minister and includes Chief Executive Officer MCIL, Afioga Pulotu Lyndon Chu Ling, Mrs Jennifer Fruean as sitting member of the Samoa National Tripartite Forum and Chief Executive Officer for the Chamber of Commerce, Afioga Lemauga Hobart Va’ai.

The 17th APRM continues until Friday, 9th December 2022 with the Minister scheduled to address the conference on Wednesday, 7th December 2022.

