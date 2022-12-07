Global Fitness App Market 2022-27: Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report

fitness app market size

The rising penetration of high-speed internet connectivity and the inflating sales of smartphones are among the major factors fueling the growth Fitness App

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Fitness App Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," The global fitness app industry is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.87% during 2022-2027

Fitness App Industry Definition and Application:

A fitness app is downloaded on any mobile device and tablet to provide workout and exercise plans, like push-ups, cycling, rope skipping, and pull-ups, to lose weight, gain muscles, and maintain a healthy lifestyle. It is also incorporated with geolocation for enabling users to track and record workout sessions, assess nutritional and dietary charts, monitor the menstrual cycle, count calories, and collect data about activities, including walking and running. At present, fitness app is gaining traction among health and fitness-conscious individuals across the globe.



Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Fitness App Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing adoption of wearable devices, such as smart watches, fitness trackers, and fitness bands, which can be connected with smart devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops, represents one of the major factors driving the demand for fitness apps around the world. Rapid urbanization and digitization, inflating income levels, and the rising penetration of high-speed internet connectivity are also favoring the growth of the market. Besides this, ihe increasing awareness about the benefits of using fitness apps and the expanding number of fitness apps is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the growing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle disorders and the surging global geriatric population, which is more prone to developing severe medical ailments, is influencing the market positively. In addition, key players are focusing on introducing smart features, including live streaming interactive workouts, to enhance the user experience and improve the ease of using fitness apps. Along with this, they are focusing on launching multiple languages in these fitness apps to expand their consumer base. Furthermore, they are integrating advanced technologies, such as machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), to provide tailored fitness programs, health coaches, and diet charts. Key players are providing various exercises, including weight training, yoga, Zumba, aerobics, and meditation which is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

Apart from this, the increasing adoption of a healthy lifestyle and the benefits of constant monitoring is bolstering the growth of the market. Besides this, the surging influence of social networking platforms and the growing popularity of remote workout sessions are creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the increasing collaborations of gyms, fitness centers, and sports brands with numerous apps are providing a thrust to the growth of the market. Extensive investments in research and development (R&D) projects to launch fitness apps with more enhanced features are anticipated to provide a favorable market outlook.

Fitness App Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Aaptiv Inc., Adidas AG, Appinventiv, Applico LLC, ASICS America Corporation (ASICS Corporation), Azumio Inc., Fitbit Inc. (Alphabet Inc.), MyFitnessPal Inc. (Under Armour Inc.), Nike Inc., Noom Inc. and Wahoo Fitness.

The report has segmented the market on the based on region, type, platform and device.

Breakup by Type:

Exercise and Weight Loss

Diet and Nutrition

Activity Tracking

Others

Breakup by Platform:

Android

IOS

Others

Breakup by Device:

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Devices

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

