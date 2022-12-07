MDimune Inc. enters into a Research Collaboration Agreement with ANU to develop therapeutics for AMD
EINPresswire.com/ -- MDimune Inc., a Korean biotech company developing BioDroneTM platform technology based on cell-derived vesicles (CDVs), announced a research collaboration agreement with the Clear Vision Research Lab (CVR Lab) at the Australian National University (ANU), experts in retinal degenerations.
MDimune and researchers at the CVR, led by Associate Professor Riccardo Natoli, conducted preclinical studies earlier this year using CDVs derived from stem cells, produced by MDimune. After observing promising results that demonstrated the therapeutic efficacy of CDVs in a model that recapitulates aspects of human age-related macular degeneration (AMD), MDimune and ANU decided to expand their collaboration.
MDimune develops BioDrone™ platform technology, a next-generation drug delivery system, that utilizes CDVs obtained using its proprietary extrusion technology. This novel class of drug carriers is highly versatile and can be generated from various types of human cells at high production yields.
The CVR Lab at ANU is a research group with expertise in retinal diseases. The research team is focused on developing innovative diagnostic and therapeutic strategies for neurodegenerative diseases using microRNAs and extracellular vesicles. The primary focus of the CVR lab is to find treatments for age-related macular degeneration (AMD), the debilitating disease that causes vision loss in ~200 million people worldwide. The CVR Lab has collaborated with various companies, such as Annexon Biosciences (US), Oxurion (Belgium), and Beta Therapeutic (Australia) to develop AMD therapeutics.
Seung Wook Oh, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of MDimune said, “we are thrilled to launch this collaboration to develop AMD therapeutics with the world-class research group at ANU. It will be a great opportunity for us to confirm the anti-inflammatory and regenerative capacity of stem cell-derived CDVs as therapeutics. Also, through the collaboration with ANU, we will be able to facilitate the commercialization of the BioDroneTM platform with global pharmaceutical companies.”
Riccardo Natoli, Ph.D., Head of Clear Vision Research and Associate Professor at the ANU, also added, “We are excited at the possibility of using MDimune’s BioDroneTM platform technology as a therapeutic and drug delivery tool for the eye. This important work with MDimune will hopefully provide members of our global community affected by currently untreatable retinal diseases, such as dry AMD, with a sight-saving treatment option one day’.
MDimune and ANU agreed to make a joint effort to license the AMD therapeutics developed through collaboration.
MDimune, Inc.
http://www.mdimune.com/
BioDrone Technology video: https://youtu.be/d-CltFq-33M
Contact: Ms. Ji Sun Lee, Manager, Communication /+82 70-7826-2623/ +82 10-9008-5113/ ljs@mdimune.com
Jisun Lee
MDimune and researchers at the CVR, led by Associate Professor Riccardo Natoli, conducted preclinical studies earlier this year using CDVs derived from stem cells, produced by MDimune. After observing promising results that demonstrated the therapeutic efficacy of CDVs in a model that recapitulates aspects of human age-related macular degeneration (AMD), MDimune and ANU decided to expand their collaboration.
MDimune develops BioDrone™ platform technology, a next-generation drug delivery system, that utilizes CDVs obtained using its proprietary extrusion technology. This novel class of drug carriers is highly versatile and can be generated from various types of human cells at high production yields.
The CVR Lab at ANU is a research group with expertise in retinal diseases. The research team is focused on developing innovative diagnostic and therapeutic strategies for neurodegenerative diseases using microRNAs and extracellular vesicles. The primary focus of the CVR lab is to find treatments for age-related macular degeneration (AMD), the debilitating disease that causes vision loss in ~200 million people worldwide. The CVR Lab has collaborated with various companies, such as Annexon Biosciences (US), Oxurion (Belgium), and Beta Therapeutic (Australia) to develop AMD therapeutics.
Seung Wook Oh, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of MDimune said, “we are thrilled to launch this collaboration to develop AMD therapeutics with the world-class research group at ANU. It will be a great opportunity for us to confirm the anti-inflammatory and regenerative capacity of stem cell-derived CDVs as therapeutics. Also, through the collaboration with ANU, we will be able to facilitate the commercialization of the BioDroneTM platform with global pharmaceutical companies.”
Riccardo Natoli, Ph.D., Head of Clear Vision Research and Associate Professor at the ANU, also added, “We are excited at the possibility of using MDimune’s BioDroneTM platform technology as a therapeutic and drug delivery tool for the eye. This important work with MDimune will hopefully provide members of our global community affected by currently untreatable retinal diseases, such as dry AMD, with a sight-saving treatment option one day’.
MDimune and ANU agreed to make a joint effort to license the AMD therapeutics developed through collaboration.
MDimune, Inc.
http://www.mdimune.com/
BioDrone Technology video: https://youtu.be/d-CltFq-33M
Contact: Ms. Ji Sun Lee, Manager, Communication /+82 70-7826-2623/ +82 10-9008-5113/ ljs@mdimune.com
Jisun Lee
MDimune Inc.
email us here