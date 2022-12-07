Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,881 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,555 in the last 365 days.

U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit Side Event: Mobilizing Africa's Resources for African Development

Event flyer with speaker and registration information.

Please join us for this important conversation!

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Please join Africans Rising For Unity, Justice, Peace & Dignity, American Friends Service Committee, Interconnected Justice, Jubilee USA Network, The Advocacy Network for Africa, and The U.S.-Africa Bridge Building Project for a virtual discussion: MOBILIZING AFRICA’S RESOURCES FOR AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT.

This event will be held on December 12, 2022, 9:00 am Eastern Time, and features:

KEYNOTE:
--Dr. Khayisile Litchfield-Tshabalala, Chairperson, African Parliamentary Network on Illicit Financial Flows and Tax Justice

RESPONDENTS:
Jason Braganza, Executive Director, The African Forum and Network on Debt and Development (AFRODAD)

Lakshmi Kumar, Policy Director, Global Financial Integrity (GFI)

Harnessing Africa’s domestic resources for development requires global partnership and new economic strategies. In this event, held on the margins of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, participants will share the research, analysis, and action strategies developed by Africa’s most notable civil society organizations and parliamentary leaders. Livestream: AFRICANSRISING [https://www.facebook.com/AfricansRising]

Register here: https://bit.ly/3tz1HIT

Imani Countess
US-Africa Bridge Building Project
+1 443-542-7099
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit Side Event: Mobilizing Africa's Resources for African Development

Distribution channels: Human Rights, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.