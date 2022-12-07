U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit Side Event: Mobilizing Africa's Resources for African Development

Please join us for this important conversation!

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Please join Africans Rising For Unity, Justice, Peace & Dignity, American Friends Service Committee, Interconnected Justice, Jubilee USA Network, The Advocacy Network for Africa, and The U.S.-Africa Bridge Building Project for a virtual discussion: MOBILIZING AFRICA’S RESOURCES FOR AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT.

This event will be held on December 12, 2022, 9:00 am Eastern Time, and features:

KEYNOTE:

--Dr. Khayisile Litchfield-Tshabalala, Chairperson, African Parliamentary Network on Illicit Financial Flows and Tax Justice

RESPONDENTS:

Jason Braganza, Executive Director, The African Forum and Network on Debt and Development (AFRODAD)

Lakshmi Kumar, Policy Director, Global Financial Integrity (GFI)

Harnessing Africa’s domestic resources for development requires global partnership and new economic strategies. In this event, held on the margins of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, participants will share the research, analysis, and action strategies developed by Africa’s most notable civil society organizations and parliamentary leaders. Livestream: AFRICANSRISING [https://www.facebook.com/AfricansRising]

Register here: https://bit.ly/3tz1HIT