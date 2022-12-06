82nd Annual Maine Agricultural Trades Show Kicks Off January 10

MAINE, December 6 - Back to current news.

December 6, 2022

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA, ME - The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's (DACF) Agricultural Trades Show, the state's largest farmer-focused event, returns to the Augusta Civic Center on January 10-12, 2023. This year's event is the first in-person gathering since 2019. The previous two years featured exclusively online attendee experiences. DACF's Agricultural Resource Development Division is the show organizer and announced plans for the 2023 edition.

The show returns to the Augusta Civic Center and aims to meet farmer demand for learning, planning, and networking.

Show Dates and Location

Tuesday, January 10, 2023 - 9 AM to 5 PM

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 - 9 AM to 6 PM

Thursday, January 12, 2023 - 9 AM to 3 PM

At the Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive, Augusta, ME 04330

What to Expect

Visit the Maine Agricultural Trades Show webpage for show news and info.

There is no ticket or fee to attend some conference sessions may require pre-registration and a registration fee.

View the Digital Map - To learn where certain topics of interest will be located during the show.

Search the Participant Directory - There will be dozens of businesses and organizations at the ATS to help your farm at any stage, organizations to market your product, and funding resources. You can also receive coaching support from service providers. Check back often as participants update their profiles.

There will be certification credits, food and farming updates, and plenty to learn and explore each day. Conference sessions happen on the first and second floors of the venue, and educational activities will occur on the main stage in the auditorium's center.

The Listening Post, located near the lobby, is a can't-miss place to visit for helpful information during the show. Locate important resources. You'll find contact lists and information to help your farm or food business throughout the space. Meet and greets. Occur daily at 10 a.m., 12 p.m./noon, and 2 p.m. You're invited to sit down, enjoy light refreshments, and get to know the people helping support Maine farms, food, and agricultural businesses. Business advising appointments. You can reserve a time slot in advance or find a drop-in appointment. The list of times, topics, and participants will be updated as the show schedule develops. Check the ATS webpage often to reserve your appointment before the show! Sign up to receive Listening Post updates - including schedules for meet & greets and business advising appointments.

A printed trades show preview will be included in the "Winter in Maine" Bangor Daily News insert on Friday, December 16, 2022.

