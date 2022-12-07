Eggtronic Deal with EDOM Technology Extends Coverage in Asia-Pacific

Distribution agreement improves access to technologies and support for applications built on innovative power conversion and wireless power technologies

MODENA, Italy, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eggtronic has further extended its coverage of the Asia-Pacific region by signing on leading electronics distributor EDOM Technology. The new franchised distribution agreement is a key element of Eggtronic's strategy to deliver high-quality local sales, logistics, and support for its advanced AC/DC conversion and wireless power portfolio.

EDOM Technology is a well-established technology solutions provider that supports end-to-end supply chains from IC design through to final manufacture. Under the terms of the new agreement the distributor will stock Eggtronic technologies and provide local support to customers in Greater China, India, Japan, Korea and a number of the countries that make up the ASEAN region.

Eggtronic's Vice President Sales and Marketing, Michael Maia, comments: "The Asia-Pacific region is becoming an increasingly important focus for us as designers and OEMs look for next-generation solutions that help them develop more sustainable products and systems that require less energy. The appointment of EDOM Technology will play a key role in helping us address demand across the region by ensuring that customers have rapid access to the technology and support they need to speed design, prototyping and time-to-market."

"Our aim is to act as a trusted solutions provider that offers best-in-class service and state-of-the-art technologies," says Wayne Tseng, Chairman of EDOM Technology. "The combination of Eggtronic's power designs and EDOM Technology's support and logistics capabilities will enable customers to reduce the time to market of next-generation AC/DC and wireless power solutions across a wide variety of applications."

About Eggtronic:

Eggtronic has been revolutionizing the world of power converters and wireless power since 2012. Based in San Francisco, Modena, Italy, Taipei and Guangzhou, Eggtronic develops cutting-edge, environmentally friendly and energy-efficient technologies, with more than 300 international patents granted worldwide. 2020 saw the launch of the new ICs division that has been producing its first microchips since 2021. Whether through B2B partnerships in the consumer, automotive, or industrial fields, or for everyday consumers, Eggtronic invents revolutionary power technologies to make modern life easier, more efficient and more connected.

http://www.eggtronic.com

Contact details for editorial enquiries:

Simon Flatt, Grand Bridges Marketing

E-mail: simon@grandbridges.com

Tel: +44 7976 245243

About EDOM Technology

More than Distribution, EDOM is Your Best Solutions Partner

Founded in July 1996 and headquartered in Taipei, EDOM Technology is Asia's best distribution and solutions provider. EDOM provides best-in-class distribution and solutions-based services to vendors, ODMs and OEMs around Asia and the world. EDOM has years of experience serving established markets and anticipating the requirements for leading edge products and applications, including portable and wearable devices, wireline and wireless communications, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, robotics, medical, industrial control, computers and many other applications. With deep technical experience in opto-electronics, digital, analog and mixed-signal applications, and excellent logistics and operation, EDOM bridges the gap between vendors, customers and partners to provide a full range of services and solutions.

For more information, please visit http://www.edomtech.com

Contact Information

Jade Lee

TEL: +886(2)2657-8811 ext. 5405

jadel@edomtech.com or PR@edomtech.com

Ref: EggPR_041/A

Media Contact

Simon Flatt, Grand Bridges, 44 7976 245243, simon@grandbridges.com

SOURCE Eggtronic