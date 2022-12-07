Mitsubishi Electric's AI Detects Dangerous Behavior in Videos

Analyzes multiple persons' correlated movements; Suppresses false positives

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 6503 announced today that it has developed an AI technology to detect dangerous behavior by applying KOTSUMON®* motion analysis, one of the company's proprietary Maisart®** AI technologies. The solution analyzes the movements of multiple persons in a video to identify violence between correlated people.

Needs are increasing to accurately detect dangerous behavior in public areas such as train stations and airports. However, it can be difficult to monitor large areas quickly and then accurately identify acts of violence. While AI technology is increasingly being used to analyze human attributes and behavior from video images, conventional AI has difficulty analyzing the postures and movements of two individuals to determine their behavioral relationship, such as the difference between a handshake and a violent grab.

Mitsubishi Electric's new AI technology, however, analyzes the movements of multiple persons in a video, converting the movements into posture data points, and then determines the behavioral relationship of movements by people who are determined to have a correlation. According to company research, dangerous behavior can be detected about 90% of the time.

