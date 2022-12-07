HairClub® Expands with New Location in Wildwood, Florida Near The Villages

HairClub opened a new location in Wildwood, Fla. The new HairClub Center is in addition to 120 other HairClub Centers in North America and Puerto Rico. The opening marks HairClub's 46 years in business helping more than 600,000 Members.

WILDWOOD, Fla., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new HairClub Center has opened in Wildwood for residents seeking hair loss solutions. It is in addition to HairClub's other 120 HairClub Centers throughout North America and Puerto Rico. The HairClub Center is located at 4110 FL-44, Suite 504, Wildwood, Florida, in Freedom Plaza, a bustling crossroads of retail and professional offices near Town Square Brownwood.

"We are excited to present HairClub's hair loss solutions to residents in Wildwood, bringing the number of HairClub Centers to 121 locations in North America," said HairClub CEO Mike Nassar. "HairClub has a long history in Florida and is headquartered in Boca Raton, so it's an honor to open another HairClub Center in this state."

Christine West, the HairClub Center Manager for the Wildwood location will lead a team of Hair Health Experts to provide proven non-surgical hair systems and hair loss solutions for men and women of all ages. West is excited for the opportunity to grow with the Hair Club family at the new location.

"It's a pleasure to bring our HairClub community to Wildwood, staffed with Hair Health Experts who are specially trained in hair loss," said West. "We welcome new HairClub Members and invite everyone in the area to get to know everything we love about HairClub."

Like other HairClub Centers, the Wildwood location will offer hair regrowth, hair replacement, and hair restoration solutions. They include services and products for regrowth for the early stages of hair loss like EXT Extreme Hair Therapy, to full hair replacement systems like Xtrands+, which provides full coverage for hair loss. New HairClub Members will join more than 600,000 others who have sought help with hair loss.

"HairClub offers premium, custom services for every stage of hair loss, at any age, but I think what makes us so unique is the support and compassion each HairClub Member receives in every HairClub Center," said Nassar. "HairClub is a family, and that extends from our corporate offices and Hair Health Experts to our HairClub Members, and we can't wait for new members from Wildwood and The Villages to discover that."

The new HairClub Center is in Sumter County adjacent to The Villages. The complete address of the Wildwood HairClub Center is 4110 FL-44 #504, Wildwood, Fla. 34785. The new phone number is 352-251-3446.

About HairClub

Founded in 1976, HairClub is North America's number one provider of proven hair regrowth, hair replacement, and hair restoration solutions. For over 46 years, HairClub has helped hundreds of thousands of members transform their lives. Today, HairClub has 121 locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world's leading provider of total hair loss solutions. hairclub.com

