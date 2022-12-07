Submit Release
Sol Systems Applauds DC Council’s Passage of Local Solar Expansion Amendment Act

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol Systems applauds the District of Columbia Council’s initial passage of the Local Solar Expansion Amendment Act. The vote shows the Council’s commitment to growing clean energy, as well as protecting the District’s clean energy industry and ratepayers. This legislation will expand solar energy in the District and stabilize the District SREC market for customers and residents.

“We applaud Councilmember Cheh and the Council for taking action to help ensure the District remains a leader in clean energy,” said Andrew Williams, Vice President of Policy and Corporate Affairs for Sol Systems. “We urge the Council to again approve the bill when it comes back up for final vote in two weeks.”

About Sol Systems

Sol Systems is a leading national solar energy firm with an established reputation for integrity and reliability across its development, infrastructure, and environmental commodity businesses. Sol is operating and building over 2 GW of solar projects valued at more than $1 billion for Fortune 100 companies, municipalities, counties, utilities, universities, and schools and provides environmental commodity portfolio management services to more than 18,500 customers across the US. The company was founded in 2008, is based in Washington, D.C., and is led by its founder. Sol Systems works with institutional clients, corporate partners, and foundations to create a more sustainable future we can all believe in. For more information, visit https://www.solsystems.com/.


