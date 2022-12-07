Corrected: VSP BCI Troop B-East / Death investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22B1007230

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop B-East Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Reed Hill Road, Halifax, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation

VICTIM: Lucas E. Donahue

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colrain, Massachusetts

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a Green Mountain Power employee at a job site in Halifax. First responders were notified at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, that Lucas E. Donahue, 41, of Colrain, Massachusetts, had been seriously injured while working on restoring electric service following an outage caused by trees resting on power lines on Reed Hill Road. Donahue was subsequently pronounced deceased on scene. The VSP investigation indicates this death was accidental and non-suspicious. No further information is available.

- 30 -