INOVUES Joins NYC Accelerator by the NYC Mayor’s Office of Climate & Environmental Justice

INOVUES has joined the NYC Accelerator Service Provider Program, helping NYC buildings become more energy efficient and achieve net zero goals.

Vetted Facade Retrofit Provider Can Improve NYC Buildings’ Energy Efficiency and Carbon Emissions



NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INOVUES, the award-winning provider of non-invasive insulating glass retrofit technologies, has been accepted in the NYC Accelerator Service Provider Program. To join the Mayor’s Office-backed initiative, the company had to demonstrate it offered an effective energy and cost-saving solution that supports New York City’s decarbonization goals.

“Our patented climate technology offers the same benefits as full window replacement at a fraction of the cost and without disrupting the building and its occupants. We preserve the existing glazing as part of the solution, saving both operational and embodied carbon,” said Anas Al Kassas, INOVUES Founder and CEO.

The NYC Accelerator aims to help the City’s one million buildings lower their emissions and become carbon neutral / net-zero by 2050. The organization connects building owners and management companies to vetted providers of effective Energy Conservation Measures (ECMs), such as INOVUES. Since 2015, it has provided free assistance to over 9,000 buildings to boost their energy performance and occupants’ health, safety, and wellbeing, as well as avoid Local Law 97 (LL97) penalties.

To become a vetted ECM provider, a company must provide project references and demonstrate its ability to reduce building energy consumption and emissions. Currently, there are just over 150 companies enrolled in the program.

As a NYC Accelerator Service Provider, INOVUES offers the only patented retrofit solution in its class to transform existing building facades and windows to the latest energy-saving and smart glass innovations cost-effectively and without replacement or disruption. The company’s technology supports the Accelerator's key objective — to help New York City meet its GHG-reduction targets per the Climate Mobilization Act, the most ambitious in the nation.

NYC buildings account for 68% of carbon emissions. According to the Department of Energy (DOE), windows are responsible for up to 40% of energy loss, and some of the largest offenders are structures with inefficient single-glazed windows and facades. However, replacing them is often not feasible for building owners, due to high costs, business disruption, and prohibitively long payback periods.

INOVUES’ technology uses the existing glazing as part of the solution, upgrading it cost-effectively and in-place into a high-performance, multi-layer assembly. This can help building owners achieve their target energy and carbon savings without expensive replacement, out-of-pocket costs, or disruptions to normal building operations and occupants.

The innovative solution qualifies for large incentives, up to $1 million per project, through the Con Edison Commercial and Industrial Energy Efficiency (CIEE) program. Project financing is also available through a collaboration between INOVUES and Global Sustainable Future (GSF).

"INOVUES' solution allows buildings to obtain energy efficiency and carbon reduction with an economic payback that will be attractive to most building owners," said Pete Scarpelli, Co-Founding and Managing Partner at GSF.

INOVUES has implemented its retrofit technology in buildings across the US and is currently working on demonstrating it at the 3M Global HQ in Minnesota. The company is backed by Saint-Gobain, a leading multi-national building products manufacturer.

ABOUT INOVUES:

INOVUES makes existing buildings more energy-efficient and sustainable through a range of non-invasive insulating glass retrofit solutions. The company's patented technologies are engineered to integrate the latest glass innovations; are quick and easy to install; and do not require any removal, replacement, or disruption to normal building operations. INOVUES offers building owners and managers a high-ROI, low-carbon path to save up to 40% on energy consumption, improve indoor thermal and acoustic comfort, and increase the value and sustainability of the buildings. More information on the five-year-old, venture-backed company can be found at https://www.inovues.com.