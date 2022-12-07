GiveTaxFree.org Remains Steadfast in Staying True to Christian Values

The crowdfunding organization is dedicated to encouraging the kind, caring, and humanitarian values of helping those in need.

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world seemingly rife with fraudulent fundraising schemes, GiveTaxFree.org is remaining steadfast in its mission to stay true to traditional, kind, and Christian values.GiveTaxFree.org is a non-profit platform that provides an easy and safe way for those who need donations to share their stories - with donors from the U.S. receiving tax deductions. Through the site, users can create a campaign for themselves or someone else in need and raise as little or as much as they wish. Funds can be raised for many different purposes, including paying medical bills, paying rent, generating funds for emergency travel, critical home repairs, and more.Recently, GiveTaxFree.org’s founder and director, John Berardino, has noticed an unfortunate rise in the number of fraudulent charity fundraising schemes around the world. These schemes aim to take advantage of people’s kindness and generosity. They can be presented over the phone, through email, or even during seemingly random conversations on the street. The scammers often produce counterfeit materials, collection boxes, websites, and other resources – which look realistic to the untrained and empathetic eye.“It is truly heartbreaking to see so many good people get conned into ‘donating’ their hard-earned money and savings,” John says. “While we may never be able to stop these unfortunate events from happening, we want to ensure that those who use our platform feel confident in our mission to help others in need. At the heart of GiveTaxFree.org are our pillars of Christian values, which uphold kind, caring, and humanitarian efforts to support people facing very difficult life challenges.”“Not only that, but if you make a donation on our platform, your credit card information will be sent directly to our credit card processing company through our secure server, and we will not know or receive your credit card information,” John continues. “Our primary goal, aside from humbly helping those in need, is to make sure our donors feel safe, secure, and confident in knowing their donations are secure and helping people in need.”For more information about the platform or to read more about the platform’s values, please visit https://crowd-funding.givetaxfree.org/ About GiveTaxFreeOn a mission to help others in need, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization GiveTaxFree.org provides a free, easy, and secure platform for those in need to share their stories.A crowd fundraising platform with a difference, GiveTaxFree is the only site that allows donors in the U.S. to receive tax deductions, having been granted special non-profit status by the IRS.