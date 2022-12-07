BayMark Health Services Acquires Nashville Recovery Suboxone Clinic in Nashville, Tennessee

BayMark Health Services adds one OBOT facility for substance use disorders to its continuum of care in Nashville, Tennessee.

BayMark Health Services announced the acquisition of Nashville Recovery, an office-based opioid treatment (OBOT) program approximately 10 miles south of Downtown Nashville. Established in 2017, Nashville Recovery provides OBOT services to individuals living with an opioid use disorder, via both in-office and telemedicine visits.

BayMark Health Services operates more than 70 OBOT programs across 19 states providing outpatient treatment with buprenorphine and buprenorphine compounds such as, Suboxone® and Zubsolv®. Like Nashville Recovery, BayMark's OBOT programs provide comprehensive, individualized treatment plans and life-saving medications that alleviate physical withdrawal symptoms and psychological cravings.

"We knew on opening day in October 2017 that Nashville Recovery would be a special clinic. What we could never have imagined is how special the community would become. Never have I witnessed a business grow so effortlessly, all thanks to the incredible doctors, therapists and administrators who have worked with us over the years," shared Drew Bourke, Founder of Nashville Recovery. "It's important to me that Nashville Recovery staff and patients continue to receive the best possible treatment and BayMark was the natural solution. They will provide Nashville Recovery with more resources and a patient-focused culture while maintaining continuity for patients by continuing to receive services from the same great team of providers, counselors and staff. There simply could not be a better option for Nashville Recovery than BayMark."

In addition to medication, programs provide counseling, case management services and access to medical providers and staff who can guide patients to find the resources they need to build a recovery support network as they rebuild their lives and focus on achieving long-term recovery.

Michael Saul, Executive Vice President of BayMark Health Services, shared, "There are approximately 70,000 Tennesseans addicted to opioids. Data shows that while misuse of prescription medications is falling, the use of heroin and the more dangerous fentanyl are increasing at dramatic rates. The opioid epidemic continues to threaten the lives and well-being of people and communities across the State of Tennessee. BayMark will continue to focus on improving access to live-saving treatment for those living with the disease of opioid addiction. We are proud to now work alongside Nashville Recovery physicians and staff in our mission to continue that work."

About BayMark Health Services:

BayMark Health Services provides Substance Use Disorder (SUD) treatment to over 70,000 patients in recovery across more than 400 treatment facilities in 37 states and 3 Canadian provinces. The largest provider of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) services in North America and the leader in evidence-based treatment options for SUD's, BayMark's continuum of care includes medication-assisted treatment (MAT), withdrawal management, PHP, IOP, counseling and other innovative support therapies in outpatient, inpatient and residential settings.

