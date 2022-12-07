2023 Consumer Guide Best Buys--Complete List Available Now

Kia Leads Popular Brands with Five Awards--Genesis Tops Premium List with Four Best Buys

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Consumer Guide® Automotive, the leading publisher of authoritative, unbiased new-car reviews for 56 years, today announced the recipients of its 2023 Best Buy Awards. A Consumer Guide Best Buy represents the finest balance of attributes and value in its class. For 2023, 41 Best Buys have been awarded in 18 classes, providing clear, easy choices for consumers.

Kia is Consumer Guide's most awarded brand for 2023—earning an impressive five Best Buy awards.

"Kia has a broad product lineup, offering something in most every category. Our editors named five vehicles from Kia to our Best Buy roster, as we found them to be among the very best in their respective segment," said Publisher Tom Appel, who led the editors' selection process for this year's list.

Among premium brands, Genesis topped the list, having been awarded four Best Buy trophies for 2023.

Since 1967, Consumer Guide Automotive's award-winning editorial team has used a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation process to identify the vehicles worthy of serious consideration by consumers. The editors utilize objective criteria, such as price, features, performance, accommodations, fuel economy, reliability records, and resale value, to assess each vehicle.

The key to Consumer Guide Automotive's annual Best Buy Awards is the careful evaluation of every aspect of each vehicle as it relates to consumers' real-world driving experience. It is this thoroughness that leads consumers to check Consumer Guide Automotive reviews before buying a new vehicle.

Consumer Guide's editorial team drives more than 100,000 miles every year evaluating what these vehicles do well—and what they don't. Whether it is driving through the city, on highways, in rural areas, on long trips, or simply picking up the kids at school, these vehicles are tested in the same way that typical car buyers would use their vehicles.

ABOUT CONSUMER GUIDE AUTOMOTIVE

Since 1967, Consumer Guide has published authoritative, objective reviews of new and used cars and trucks. Consumer Guide's singular focus is to make car shopping easier for consumers. Consumer Guide editors provide professional, unbiased evaluations of nearly 1500 new and used vehicles as well as expert shopping advice and insightful automotive editorials. Consumer Guide is based in Morton Grove, IL. It is published by Publications International, Ltd.

