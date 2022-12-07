TerrAscend Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") TER TRSSF, a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its executive team will participate in the following virtual conferences on December 7, 2022:

Cowen's 5th Annual Cannabis Conference, December 7, 2022: Ziad Ghanem, President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in an MSO Group panel discussion on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 12:30 PM ET, and management will also host a series of one-on-one meetings throughout the day. For more information, please contact your Cowen representative.

Stifel Canada's The Future of Healthcare, December 7, 2022: Mr. Ghanem will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 1:30 PM ET, and management will also host a series of one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Please click here to register for the fireside chat.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan and California, licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

SOURCE TerrAscend