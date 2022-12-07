Submit Release
Family Journeys Made More Serene with The Launch of New Sleep Machine for Babies

HONG KONG, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamegg, the creator of high-quality baby sleep products, has today launched a new addition to its range of sound machines which help babies sleep more soundly in any environment - particularly whilst traveling.

The D11 Max Portable Sleep Aid, which emits white noise to soothe babies to sleep, is now available in travel size. Its revolutionary battery facility means that parents can take the machine on long-haul trips without worrying about running out of charge. Taking just 3 hours to charge via a USB-C port the machine can be continuously used for over 30 hours. 

The new Dreamegg product is compact and lightweight meaning it can fit easily inside diaper bags, and comes with a lanyard meaning it can attach to all pushchairs and car seats in no time.

In addition, it comes with a menu of 21 soothing sounds - these include multiple white noises, fan and environmental sounds including a vacuum cleaner, the ocean and even a lullaby. Parents can also use the machine's auto-timer so that they don't have to worry about manually switching the product off, and can enjoy some much-needed sleep themselves.

Robin Sun, CEO of Dreamegg, said:

"Our new D11 Max Portable Sleep Aid, solves many problems in one. It's highly portable, and it also has incredible battery life. When traveling, it's not always easy to charge gadgets so this is a real-life saver for traveling families. Compared to other similar products on the market - many of which only run for 12 hours - we believe our product is a real game-changer for parents."

The new product is available from Amazon.com, Amazon.co.uk and Amazon.ca.

To read more about Dreamegg and its range of products, visit: https://dreamegg.com/collections/sound-machines 

About Dreamegg:

Dreamegg is the creation of CEO and founder, Robin Sun. As a new father, Robin was looking for products that could support his child's sleep and development. The Dreamegg range now includes sleep-promoting sound machines, air purifiers, and humidifiers - all aimed at promoting babies' sleep and development in those important early years.

To find out about Dreamegg and its products, visit: https://dreamegg.com/collections/sound-machines    

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/family-journeys-made-more-serene-with-the-launch-of-new-sleep-machine-for-babies-301696526.html

SOURCE Dreamegg

