Greenberg Traurig's Jacqueline T. deGrandpre to Moderate Using Social Media in Products Liability Cases BBA Panel

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jacqueline T. deGrandpre, litigation shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office and co-chair of the Boston Bar Association (BBA) Products Liability Section, is leading a BBA panel Dec. 15. The panel, which includes Sabrina R. Gallo, a shareholder in the firm's Miami office, will focus on the use of social media in products liability cases and will feature panelists from both the plaintiff and defense perspective. deGrandpre will moderate the panel, and speakers will provide insight and guidance for counseling clients on social media and how it relates to their case. To learn more and register, click here.

deGrandpre focuses her practice on products liability litigation with an emphasis on pharmaceutical, medical devices, and other consumer products. She also focuses on general litigation matters including commercial litigation, complex business disputes, eminent domain, and white collar criminal matters. deGrandpre has experience representing clients responding to civil investigative demands and enforcement actions brought by both federal and state regulatory agencies. Among other things, she has experience in defending companies against unfair or deceptive business practices claims, like Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 93A - Massachusetts Consumer Protection Act. In addition, she regularly advises and trains clients on information governance, eDiscovery, data privacy issues, cyber security, and litigation preparedness.

Gallo is chair of the Miami Products Liability & Mass Torts Practice and a shareholder in the firm's Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice. She concentrates her practice on the representation and defense of products liability cases, with an emphasis on representing manufacturers of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in state and federal courts nationwide. Gallo has experience managing individual, nationwide, and mass tort litigation involving a variety of medical devices including infusion and insulin pumps, mesh, vascular products, and other medical devices and implants, as well as pharmaceuticals including chemotherapy medications and hormone replacement therapy.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Established in 1999, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 80 attorneys practicing in the areas of bankruptcy and restructuring, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, financial services, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, and tax. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. The team offers clients the value of decades of helping clients in complex legal matters and hands-on knowledge of the local business community, supported by the firm's vast network of global resources.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

