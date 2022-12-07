OKX Ventures Funds Web3 Gaming in New Partnership with Thirdverse

/EIN News/ -- VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures, the venture arm of world-leading crypto platform OKX, today announced its investment in Thirdverse Group, a virtual reality and web3 gaming company headquartered in Tokyo. OKX Ventures will partner with Thirdverse to drive the advancement and consumer adoption of web3 gaming. Specifically, OKX Ventures is supporting Thirdverse’s delivery of the highly anticipated Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS- metaverse game.



“We are especially excited about the launch of Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-, which sits at the intersection of web3 gaming, soccer, and popular Japanese manga. The timing of the launch is great as it coincides with this year’s World Cup. We believe that this project will be a great start for Thirdverse and look forward to the upcoming games in the future,” said Jeffrey Yunan Ren, head of OKX Ventures.

“Mass adoption, with no doubt, will be key to the future of web3. To realize this, we are convinced that developing killer web3-first content with user-friendly UI/UX and marketing is a must. We chose OKX as our partner not just of their global track record but also their strength in branding including supporting world-class athletes and sports teams towards mass adoption. We look forward to introducing web3 to the global audience together, starting from CAPTAIN TSUBASA -RIVALS-. Web3 is now!” said Hironao Kunimitsu, CEO of Thirdverse.

Captain Tsubasa is one of the most popular and long-lasting Japanese manga series. It first appeared in print in 1981 and went on to spawn numerous additional volumes, as well as several animated television shows, the last of which aired in 2019. Over 80 million copies of Captain Tsubasa have been sold worldwide, making it one of the most successful manga series of all time.

OKX Ventures will be providing marketing and business development support to Thirdverse in addition to capital. Furthermore, OKX Ventures will act as a bridge between Thirdverse and the OKX platform, opening doors for potential collaboration on NFTs, decentralized app development on OKX Chain, and more.

As the world’s second largest crypto exchange and a leading web3 platform, OKX is at the forefront cryptocurrency adoption. With partners such as English Premier League champions Manchester City FC and McLaren Formula 1, in addition to resources like OKX Learn, OKX aims to empower the next generation of responsible traders through awareness, education, and world-class technology.

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem.

Beyond OKX's exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

“CAPTAIN TSUBASA -RIVALS-” is an upcoming blockchain game that allows you to train the characters from the original manga “Captain Tsubasa” and play against other players. In “RIVAL Mode”, players will play against rival characters and reproduce the original story, whereas in “PvP Mode”, play against other “rivals” online.

The characters come in generative NFTs, together with special-shot 3D movies as well as generative BGMs that are played inside the game. Enhance your one-of-a-kind NFT, form your unique team, and play against your rivals.

