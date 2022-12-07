CoreCivic Receives Lease Termination Notice for the California City Correctional Center from the State of California

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) (CoreCivic or the Company) announced today it received notice from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) of its intent to terminate the lease agreement for the company-owned, 2,560-bed California City Correctional Center (CCCC) by March 31, 2024, due to the state's declining inmate population.



The lease agreement is fully funded through the current fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. Funding for the lease of the CCCC for the 2024 fiscal year, beginning July 1, 2023, will be determined in the California legislature in the first half of 2023 as part of the annual budget process. As part of this process the Company plans to engage with the state of California regarding the continued utilization of the CCCC by the CDCR due to its modern infrastructure, efficient design, and comprehensive maintenance program.

Since the lease of the CCCC commenced in 2013, the Company has continually invested in facility enhancements to ensure the CCCC is operating at its optimum performance to the benefit of the facility's residents, the correctional professionals employed at the CCCC and CDCR. In order to support the Company's environmental sustainability commitments, the Company recently procured a 100% renewable electricity supply for the facility. The Company believes these factors, along with the advanced age of many of the state of California's other correctional facilities, support the continued lease of the CCCC by the CDCR.

Rental revenue generated from the CDCR at the CCCC for year ended December 31, 2021, and nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $33.3 million and $25.7 million, respectively, and is reported in the CoreCivic Properties business segment. CoreCivic is very proud of its opportunity over the past nine years to help the state of California successfully manage through its historic challenges with prison overcrowding. The Company believes its relationship with the state of California has demonstrated the value and flexibility it provides to governments across its full range of solutions, including through innovative lease agreements like the one at CCCC.

