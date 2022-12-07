The Event Gallery Pushes Nationwide Franchise Launch
The up-and-coming boutique venue franchise is seeking franchise partners within the Tampa Bay market and beyond.
We are filling the void and meeting the critical need for intimate space with full service planning and luxury design with little to no competition to challenge us.”TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative entrepreneurs have a reason to celebrate. The Event Gallery, a one-of-a-kind, luxury, boutique venue concept, is bringing a brand new franchise opportunity to market.
— CEO Christine Bregar
The event venue franchise is aiming to start with a local expansion within the Tampa Bay market by adding additional venues in Tampa, St. Pete and Clearwater, Florida. Next, Event Gallery will be focused on Orlando and then throughout the rest of the state.
Christine Bregar, The Event Gallery’s CEO, pushed to develop the brand’s franchise model in order to fill a need in the event industry that has been otherwise overlooked.
“There is no concept like The Event Gallery in the billion dollar event industry,” stated Bregar. “The only available options often seemed too cramped or too big. Event Gallery is the perfect solution for intimate events without breaking the bank.”
The Event Gallery is a unique player in event and venue industry due to its size, service model, and pricing, all culminating into one just-right fit for many events.
“We are filling the void and meeting the critical need for intimate space with full service planning and luxury design with little to no competition to challenge us,” stated Bregar.
Bregar and her franchise team have strong goals for The Event Gallery franchise, hoping to reach 100 locations across the country in the next five years.
The franchise offers a consistently evolving model, says Bregar, perfect for those who want to keep up with trends and demand needs. On the development docket for the brand is an accessible, convenient online store where clients of each franchise location can purchase additional supplies for their events. An online gift registry option is in the works, too.
“Due to the dynamic nature of the event industry, we aim to break away from the rigid franchise model where everything remains exactly the same from unit to unit for years on end,” she said. “We welcome a collaborative approach with our franchisees and encourage their contributions and creative input.”
Each franchise agreement includes training, site selection assistance, an exclusive territory, and ongoing support.
“There are several reasons to invest in our unique, first-to-market concept. We offer our franchisees reasonable startup costs, strong profit margins, and a flexible work schedule,” pointed out Bregar. “Creative people with business management will be fantastic in this role and now is the time to get on board.”
ABOUT The Event Gallery
The Event Gallery is a luxury boutique event venue specializing in intimate celebrations at a reasonable price. Founded in 2016, The Event Gallery has been host to over tens of thousands of satisfied guests throughout hundreds of events. To learn more about owning an Event Gallery franchise, visit www.brandoneventgallery.com.
