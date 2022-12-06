Alexander Novak holds 19th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Socio-Economic Cooperation between Russia and Abkhazia

RUSSIA, December 6 - Alexander Novak at the 19th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Socio-Economic Cooperation between Russia and Abkhazia. With Prime Minister of the Republic of Abkhazia and Commission Co-Chair Alexander Ankvab 6 December 2022 Alexander Novak at the 19th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Socio-Economic Cooperation between Russia and Abkhazia 6 December 2022 Alexander Novak at the 19th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Socio-Economic Cooperation between Russia and Abkhazia. With Prime Minister of the Republic of Abkhazia and Commission Co-Chair Alexander Ankvab 6 December 2022 Alexander Novak and Prime Minister of the Republic of Abkhazia, Commission Co-Chair Alexander Ankvab at the signing of the protocol on the results of the 19th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Socio-Economic Cooperation between Russia and Abkhazia 6 December 2022 Alexander Novak and Prime Minister of the Republic of Abkhazia, Commission Co-Chair Alexander Ankvab at the signing of the protocol on the results of the 19th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Socio-Economic Cooperation between Russia and Abkhazia 6 December 2022 Alexander Novak and Alexander Ankvab, Prime Minister of Abkhazia and Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission on Socio-Economic Cooperation between Russia and Abkhazia 6 December 2022 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Alexander Novak at the 19th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Socio-Economic Cooperation between Russia and Abkhazia. With Prime Minister of the Republic of Abkhazia and Commission Co-Chair Alexander Ankvab

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak held the 19th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Socio-Economic Cooperation between Russia and the Republic of Abkhazia as co-chair. This was the first face-to-face meeting in Moscow since 2019. The participants discussed cooperation in energy, the funding of pensions for Russian citizens living in Abkhazia and parameters and adjustments in the state programme on the socio-economic development of Abkhazia in 2022-2025, which was drafted with Russia’s support.

Alexander Novak praised the work of his colleagues on coordinating the legislation of the two countries with a view to creating a common socio-economic space. Full implementation of the bilateral agreements is based on the documents signed by the leaders of Abkhazia and Russia and is aimed at promoting the development of industrial production, small and medium businesses and modernization of Abkhazia’s energy grid.

“Russia is rendering Abkhazia large-scale financial aid to facilitate its development as a modern, democratic and, most importantly, economically self-sufficient state. Despite the objective difficulties, we will continue providing our Abkhazian friends with all they need to ensure financial stability in the republic, improve government administration institutions and upgrade infrastructure,” noted Mr Novak, adding that in the first nine months of this year, trade with Abkhazia increased by 41.5 percent over the same period last year.

“The Russian Federation has provided Abkhazia with considerable assistance in developing and strengthening its borders in response to external and internal threats. The dynamic development of specific economic sectors shows the results of the cooperation with Russia, including resorts, agriculture and industry. The main social goal has been reached – now our pensioners feel the value of this assistance. For a long time, Russia has been fulfilling its commitments under various cooperation agreements. Today’s commission dialogue in the restricted format has confirmed once again that we are expanding our cooperation in many areas. This has become a tradition and a consistent trend,” said Prime Minister and Commission Co-Chair Alexander Ankvab.

Following the commission meeting, the co-chairs signed a protocol. The participants agreed to introduce the necessary adjustments into the plan of measures on Abkhazia’s socio-economic development and the roadmap on improving its energy supplies, which was endorsed by the decision of the commission’s co-chairs on July 12, 2021. In line with this decision, the deadlines for implementing some projects were extended.

Abkhazia will have to step up its programme on installing energy meters in residential buildings and improve payment discipline in this regard. The Ministry of Finance, the Energy Ministry and the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia were instructed to consider the granting of an infrastructure loan to Abkhazia for purchasing utility meters.

The parties also agreed to continue improving legislation on attracting investment into Abkhazian infrastructure, conducting socio-cultural exchanges and ensuring the payment of pensions to Russian citizens with permanent residence in Abkhazia.

The next commission meeting is scheduled for the first half of 2023 in Sukhum, Abkhazia.