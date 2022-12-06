Saskatchewan Marks National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women

CANADA, December 6 - Released on December 6, 2022

Today marks the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women and the 33rd anniversary of the massacre at École Polytechnique in Montreal, where 14 women lost their lives in an act of gender-based violence.

"It's important to pause on this day to reflect on the issue and impacts of gender-based violence in our communities," Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Laura Ross said. "In Canada we have zero tolerance for any form of violence. We will continue to support a number of initiatives, including last month's endorsement of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, to enact meaningful change in our province and across Canada."

The White Ribbon Campaign was launched in 1991 to raise awareness, promote gender equality and condemn gender-based violence. Ministries within the Saskatchewan Public Service are wearing white ribbons to show their support of efforts to prevent and end violence targeted at women and girls.

In the last year, the Government of Saskatchewan has been involved with a number of new initiatives to address gender-based violence, including:

Endorsing the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, which will see provinces and territories enter into cost-sharing agreements with the Federal Government to support programs and initiatives that seek to address violence in our communities.

The Seeking Safety from Interpersonal Violence stream of the Saskatchewan Housing Benefit (SHB), which is aimed at helping people leaving interpersonal violence situations to find a new place to live independently and safely.

Providing funding to Hope Restored Canada for a one-year pilot, to be invested in secure housing, counseling, treatment and life skills programs that help victims heal from trauma inflicted by human traffickers.

Expanding the Family Intervention Rapid Support Team (FIRST) program, made up of violence outreach teams that provide collaborative, timely services to families experiencing and using violence or display risk factors associated with violence in the Moose Jaw, Estevan, Weyburn, Carlyle and Nipawin areas.

Expanding the Victim Advocate Case Review project, which provides civilian sexual assault experts access to closed police sexual assault files to determine challenges and identify opportunities to improve interactions with victims and investigation outcomes.

Extending mandatory, early family dispute resolution across the province to increase access to justice services and provide additional supports to families.

Introducing two new Family Law Screening Officers with the Court of King's Bench in Regina and Saskatoon who will help identify and address interpersonal violence affecting families going through separation and divorce proceedings.

Continued government commitment for interpersonal violence supports for children exposed to violence, early outreach, shelter services and other intervention and support services for those experiencing all forms of abuse including sexual and family violence.

More information can be found at the following links:

-30-

For more information, contact:

Ron Podbielski

Parks, Culture and Sport

Regina

Phone: 306-798-0301

Email: ron.podbielski@gov.sk.ca