Holiday Season Kicks Off in Sask Parks with Unique Winter Experiences

CANADA, December 6 - Released on December 6, 2022

This December, Sask Parks will host the Festival of Lights in Pike Lake and Candle Lake Provincial Parks.

"Our government is pleased to offer Saskatchewan people opportunities to use their provincial parks all year round," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Activities such as Festival of Lights, "Trim your Tree" and winter camping are fun and exciting ways to stay active and enjoy our great Saskatchewan outdoors."

The Festival of Lights is a series of light displays sponsored by local organizations. Visitors can tour the light show from their cars or take walking tours through the displays during designated times.

On December 9 at the Festival of Lights in Pike Lake Provincial Park is a new opportunity - Back2Nature Sauna Experience. For more information and to book, visit: www.back2naturewellness.com/adventures.

Visitors can also get their photos taken with Santa and vote for their favourite light display. The winning light display will receive $500, sponsored by Saskamper Apparel, and the runner-up gets $250, sponsored by Traveland RV.

Pike Lake's Festival of Lights runs December 9 - 10 and December 16 - 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. and Candle Lake's Festival of Lights runs December 23 - 31 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Both are free with a valid park entry permit.

Trim Your Tree

"Trim Your Tree" in Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park running from November 26 - December 23, 2022, is offering visitors a unique experience of cutting down their own Christmas trees to take home. "Trim Your Tree" supports fire suppression efforts within the park by allowing visitors to cut down spruce trees within designated FireSmart blocks.

For information on Festival of Lights or "Trim Your Tree”, visit: https://www.tourismsaskatchewan.com/places-to-go/provincial-parks/do-in-saskparks/winter.

Christmas E-gift Card

Sask Parks is offering e-gift cards, available for purchase online. E-gift cards can be used for campsite reservations, park entry permits and more.

Winter Camping

Campers are reminded that campsites, including Camp-Easy sites, can be reserved online at Buffalo Pound, Cypress Hills, Duck Mountain, Echo Valley and Pike Lake Provincial Parks until March 15. Camp-Easy sites are $80 and can also be booked ahead of time online. To book or to purchase a park entry permit visit: http://parks.saskatchewan.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Sarah Pilon

Parks, Culture and Sport

Regina

Email: sarah.pilon@gov.sk.ca

Cell: 306-533-4139